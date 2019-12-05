Born December 5

Who has delighted the children of the world more than Walt Disney? From the first appearance of Mickey Mouse in the 1928 short "Steamboat Willie" to the recent excitement over the release of a new "Star Wars" trilogy beginning in 2015, the company Disney founded has been a cornerstone of the entertainment industry for more than 85 years. As an animator, businessman, screenwriter, director, and more, Disney was a visionary and an innovator, consistently pushing the envelope in an effort to bring the world joy. We remember Disney's life today as well as the lives and legacies of other notable people who were born this day in history.

1963: Carrie Hamilton, U.S. actress and singer who was the daughter of actress Carol Burnett, is born in New York, New York.

1942: Bryan Murray, longtime NHL coach and general manager who had over 600 wins during his career, is born in Shawville, Quebec.

1940: Frank Wilson, U.S. songwriter and record producer for Motown Records who wrote and produced hit records for Marvin Gaye, the Supremes, and the Four Tops, is born in Houston, Texas.

1938: J.J. Cale, U.S. singer-songwriter and guitarist who was an originator of the Tulsa sound and had his songs covered by Eric Clapton ("After Midnight"), Lynyrd Skynyrd ("Call Me the Breeze") and John Mayer, is born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Born John Weldon Cale, he cut a wide path through 1970s rock 'n' roll, influencing some of the most famous musicians at the time with songs that were laid back and mellow, yet imbued with a driving groove. Neil Young, Mark Knopfler, and Bryan Ferry are among his many fans in the music world, according to his obituary by The Associated Press. A former member of the Grand Ole Opry touring company, Cale never rose to the level of success of his admirers, but his fingerprints could be heard all over the genre in the 1970s, and his music remains influential. Read more

1921: Alvy Moore, U.S. actor known best for his role as agricultural agent Hank Kimball on the sitcom "Green Acres," is born in Vincennes, Indiana.

1916: Margaret Hayes, U.S. television and film actress who appeared in "Blackboard Jungle," is born in Baltimore, Maryland.

1912: Sonny Boy Williamson, U.S. blues harmonica player and singer-songwriter who was highly influential and had his songs covered by other artists including Led Zeppelin and The Who, is born in Tallahatchie County, Mississippi.

1911: Wladyslaw Szpilman, Polish classical pianist and composer whose story of survival in the Warsaw ghetto during the Holocaust was told in the book and movie "The Pianist," is born in Sosnowiec, Poland.

1910: Abraham Polonsky, U.S. director and screenwriter whose movies include "Tell Them Willie Boy Is Here" starring Robert Redford, is born in New York, New York.

1905: Otto Preminger, Austrian movie director who was twice nominated for an Academy Award for best director and whose movies include "Laura," is born in Wiznitz, Austria-Hungary.

1902: Strom Thurmond, U.S. politician who served 48 years as a U.S. senator for South Carolina, is born in Edgefield, South Carolina.

In a political career that spanned seven decades, Thurmond won his first election in 1928, to local office and his last in 1996, to his eighth Senate term. "We cannot and I shall not give up on our mission to right the 40-year wrongs of liberalism," he said during his last campaign. "The people of South Carolina know that Strom Thurmond doesn't like unfinished business." His voting record was pro-defense, anti-communist, and staunchly conservative. His devotion to constituent services was legendary, according to his obituary by The Associated Press. He was a lifelong physical fitness buff, who shunned tobacco and alcohol and was known for his vigorous handshake. He had a storied, lifelong reputation as a ladies man, the obituary said. Read more

1901: Walt Disney, U.S. animator and business mogul who co-founded Walt Disney Productions, is born in Chicago, Illinois.

In the early days of Disney, nobody was doing what Disney did –– and Walt received the accolades to prove it. To this day, he holds the record for most Academy awards, with an amazing 26 Oscars. Many of them are competitive awards for Disney films. But four of Disney's Oscars were special, honorary awards, and it's these awards that truly show how Walt and Roy and the company they began have affected the world of animation. Read more

1890: Fritz Lang, Austrian-born U.S. filmmaker and screenwriter whose movies included the silent film "Metropolis" as well as the sound films "M" and "The Big Heat," is born in Vienna, Austria.

1839: George Armstrong Custer, U.S. cavalry commander who was killed along with all his men by a coalition of Native American tribes in the Battle of the Little Bighorn, which is known better as Custer's Last Stand, is born in New Rumley, Ohio.

1782: Martin Van Buren, U.S. politician who was the eighth president of the United States from 1837 until 1841, is born in Kinderhook, New York.

