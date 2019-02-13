Born February 13

Eddie Robinson has the second most career victories in Division I college football with 408 wins. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1997. Robinson was the head coach for 56 years at Grambling State University in Louisiana which is a historically black university. Out of those 56 years, he had an astonishing 45 winning seasons and over 200 of his players went on to play in the NFL or the Canadian Football League. We remember his life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

1954: Donnie Moore, U.S. baseball player who was a relief pitcher for the Chicago Cubs, Atlanta Braves, and California Angels, is born in Lubbock, Texas.

1952: Ed Gagliardi, U.S. musician who was the original bassist for Foreigner, is born in Brooklyn, New York.

1945: King Floyd, U.S. singer-songwriter known best for his 1970 hit song "Groove Me," is born in New Orleans, Louisiana.

1938: Oliver Reed, English actor whose movies include "The Trap" and "Oliver!", is born in London, England.

On Feb. 13, 1938, Oliver Reed was born … and then he grew his mustache. OK, there were actually some other events in between, and Reed was known best as a popular actor, starring in movies including "Tommy," "Arthur!", and "Gladiator." But it can't be denied that his mustache was a glorious specimen. Read more

1932: Susan Oliver, U.S. actress with roles in "BUtterfield 8" and "Days of Our Lives," is born in New York, New York.

1930: Ernst Fuchs, Austrian artist who was one of the founders of the Vienna School of Fantastic Realism, is born in Vienna, Austria.

Primarily known for his vivid paintings, Fuchs was also an internationally recognized sculptor, stage designer and print maker, composer and poet. Read more

1919: Eddie Robinson, U.S. college football coach who long held the record for most wins, is born in Jackson, Louisiana.

Robinson's career spanned 11 presidents, several wars and the civil-rights movement. The soft-spoken coach spent nearly 60 years at Grambling State University, where he set a standard for victories with 408 wins and nearly every season saw his top players drafted by NFL teams. In 57 years, Robinson compiled a 408-165-15. Until John Gagliardi of St. John's, Minn., topped Robinson's victory mark four years ago, Robinson was known as the winningest coach in all of college football. Read more

1919: Tennessee Ernie Ford, U.S. singer known for hits including "The Shotgun Boogie" and "Sixteen Tons," is born in Bristol, Tennessee.

While most of the hottest artists of his day were singing strings-heavy pop or the earliest rock 'n' roll songs, Ford gave us a stripped-down arrangement of a coal mining song – and he dominated both the country and pop charts with it. That song was "Sixteen Tons," and Ford's 1955 version of it held the No. 1 spot on both charts for several months. Much of the music it was up against was bouncy and carefree, but "Sixteen Tons" was no bubblegum pop song. It was heavy music about a somber subject, and it captured the hearts of radio listeners. Read more

1918: Patty Berg, U.S. golfer who was a founding member of the LPGA, is born in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

1911: Jean Muir, U.S. actress who was the first performer to be blacklisted as a Communist sympathizer, is born in Suffern, New York.

1891: Grant Wood, U.S. painter known best for his iconic painting, "American Gothic," is born in Anamosa, Iowa.

1885: Bess Truman, U.S. first lady who was the wife of President Harry S. Truman, is born in Independence, Missouri.

1883: Hal Chase, U.S. Major League Baseball player who has been considered one of the greatest first basemen of all time, is born in Los Gatos, California.

1849: Lord Randolph Churchill, English statesman who was the father of Winston Churchill, is born in London, England.

