Born February 18

John Hughes seemed to read the mind of teenagers in the 1980s. The director and screenwriter of classic '80s comedy-dramas including "Sixteen Candles," "The Breakfast Club," and "Pretty in Pink" found emotional honesty in his high school heroes unlike other teen comedies of the time such as Porky's. We remember Hughes' life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

1950: John Hughes, U.S. screenwriter and director whose notable films include "National Lampoon's Vacation," "16 Candles," and "Home Alone," is born in Lansing, Michigan.

During his amazing career, film writer and director John Hughes created a slew of instant movie classics ("Vacation," "The Breakfast Club," "Ferris Bueller's Day Off," "Home Alone" ...), launched the careers of many Hollywood stars (Molly Ringwald, Anthony Michael Hall, James Spader, Jon Cryer ...), and gave others, from John Candy to Matthew Broderick to Macaulay Culkin, some of their most memorable roles. Along the way, Hughes gave voice to the American teenager and reminded us that films can be hilarious, heartbreaking, and, most importantly, fun. Read more

1948: Keith Knudsen, U.S. singer-songwriter and drummer who was a member of the Doobie Brothers, is born in Le Mars, Iowa.

Knudsen began drumming in eighth grade and joined the Doobie Brothers in 1974. "After a week's rehearsal, I went on the road with the band," Knudsen said in his biography on the band's website. The Doobies were known for incorporating gospel and jazz stylings into popular hit songs. They also were well-regarded for their live performances. Their other hits included "China Grove" and "Jesus Is Just Alright." Read more

1934: Audre Lorde, Caribbean-American poet notable for her feminist and lesbian themes, is born in New York, New York.

1925: George Kennedy, U.S. actor who won an Oscar for his role in "Cool Hand Luke," is born in New York, New York.

Kennedy usually played the role of the tough guy. He won the Oscar in 1967 for playing Dragline, a chain-gang convict initially at odds with Paul Newman's character in “Cool Hand Luke.” After that movie, he went on to star in the Western classic “The Guns of the Magnificent Seven” and had major roles in other highly regarded movies such as 1975's "The Eiger Sanction" with Clint Eastwood. Read more

1922: Helen Gurley Brown, U.S. author and publisher known best as editor-in-chief of Cosmopolitan magazine, is born in Green Forest, Arkansas.

By turns celebrated and castigated, Brown was for decades a highly visible, though barely visible, public presence. A tiny, fragile-looking woman who favored big jewelry, fishnet stockings, and minidresses until she was well into her 80s, she was a regular guest at society soirees and appeared often on TV. At 5 feet 4, she remained a wraithlike hundred pounds throughout her adult life. That weight, she often said, was five pounds above her ideal." Read more

1920: Bill Cullen, U.S. game show host of programs including "The Price Is Right" and "The Joker's Wild," is born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

1919: Jack Palance, U.S. actor who won an Academy Award for his performance in "City Slickers," is born in Hazle Township, Pennsylvania.

1950's "Panic in the Streets" was Palance's first movie, and his career continued for 53 years until 2003's "Between Hitler and Stalin." He was nominated for three Oscars for best supporting actor, and his lone win –– for 1991's "City Slickers" –– was memorable. In the middle of his acceptance speech, he famously dropped to the floor and performed a set of one-handed pushups. Read more

1914: Pee Wee King, U.S. singer-songwriter who co-wrote "The Tennessee Waltz," is born in Abrams, Wisconsin.

1898: Enzo Ferrari, Italian race car driver and entrepreneur who founded Ferrari, is born in Modena, Italy.

1892: Wendell Willkie, U.S. politician who lost the 1940 presidential election to Franklin D. Roosevelt and went on to travel the world as Roosevelt's ally and representative, is born in Elwood, Indiana.

1848: Louis Comfort Tiffany, U.S. artist known best for his work with stained glass, known as Tiffany glass, is born in New York, New York.

1745: Alessandro Volta, Italian physicist who invented the battery, is born in Como, Italy.

