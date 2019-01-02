Born January 2

Country music singer Roger Miller was one of the stars of country's Nashville sound era. His chart-topping hits include the well-known "King of the Road" and "Dang Me." He notched his last top-20 hit in 1982 with Willie Nelson for the song "Old Friends." We remember Miller's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

1936: Roger Miller, U.S. country music singer-songwriter known best for hits including "King of the Road" and "Dang Me," is born in Fort Worth, Texas.

"King of the Road" is far from all there was to Miller's catalog. He recorded 19 albums and won 11 Grammy awards – a record for the most won by any artist until Michael Jackson surpassed it in 1982. And Miller's "King of the Road" was just one of three No. 1 singles by the country great. Another was "Dang Me." Read more

1925: Larry Harmon, U.S. children's entertainer who performed as Bozo the Clown, is born in Toledo, Ohio.

Although not the original Bozo, Harmon portrayed the popular clown in countless appearances and, as an entrepreneur, he licensed the character to others, particularly dozens of television stations around the country. The stations in turn hired actors to be their local Bozos, according to his 2008 obituary by The Associated Press. "You might say, in a way, I was cloning BTC (Bozo the Clown) before anybody else out there got around to cloning DNA," Harmon told the AP in a 1996 interview. Read more

1920: Isaac Asimov, Russian-American author of award-winning science fiction including the novels "The Gods Themselves" and "The Bicentennial Man," is born in Petrovichi, Russia.

1913: Anna Lee, English-born U.S. actress whose credits include "How Green Was My Valley" and "The Sound of Music," is born in Ightham, England.

1909: Barry Goldwater, U.S. politician who was a five-term U.S. senator from Arizona and was the Republican nominee for president in 1964, is born in Phoenix, Arizona.

1898: Sadie Tanner Mossell Alexander, U.S. attorney who was one of the first African-American women to receive a doctorate and the first national president of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, is born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

1890: Florence Lawrence, Canadian actress who was known as the First Movie Star and the Biograph Girl, is born in Hamilton, Ontario.

1873: Saint Thérèse of Lisieux, French nun who was canonized in 1925 and is one of the most popular saints, known as the Little Flower of Jesus, is born in Alençon, France.

1647: Nathaniel Bacon, English-American colonist known best as the instigator of Bacon's Rebellion in 1676, is born in Suffolk, England.

