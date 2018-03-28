Born March 28

Marlin Perkins taught a generation of young people about animals as the host of "Wild Kingdom" from 1963 to 1985. The zoologist brought viewers into the wilds of Africa, South America and more, increasing their awareness of environmental issues as well as wildlife. Off screen, Perkins championed animals as director of the St. Louis Zoo and Chicago's Lincoln Park Zoo, and he traveled to the Himalayas with Sir Edmund Hillary on the explorer's search for the Yeti. Perkins left a legacy of wildlife protection when he founded the Endangered Wolf Center, where wolves are preserved, protected, and bred for reintroduction into the wild. We remember Perkins' life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

Click to discover notable people who died this day in history including actress June Havoc.

1948: Milan Williams, U.S. keyboardist who was a founding member of the Commodores, is born in Okolona, Mississippi.

1944: Ken Howard, Actor, His most popular role was that of Coach Ken Reeves on “The White Shadow.” Reeves was a former NBA player who becomes the head coach at a tough inner-city school. The show ran on CBS from 1978 until 1981, born in El Centro, California. Read more

1928: Zbigniew Brzezinski, President Carter's National Security Advisor, is born in Warsaw, Poland.

1925: Dorothy DeBorba, U.S. child actress who was featured in a number "Our Gang" films, is born in Los Angeles, California.

1924: Freddie Bartholomew, English-American actor who had notable roles in "Captains Courageous" and "David Copperfield," is born in London, England.

1914: Edmund Muskie, U.S. politician who served in the U.S. Senate and as secretary of state, and who ran for president in 1972, is born in Rumford, Maine.

1910: Jimmie Dodd, U.S. actor who was the master of ceremonies for "The Mickey Mouse Club," is born in Cincinnati, Ohio.

1909: Nelson Algren, U.S. author known best for his novel "The Man With the Golden Arm," is born in Detroit, Michigan.

1905: Marlin Perkins, U.S. zoologist who hosted TV's "Wild Kingdom" from 1963 to 1985, is born in Carthage, Missouri.

1868: Maxim Gorky, Russian writer who founded of the Socialist realism movement, is born in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia.

1836: Frederick Pabst, German-American brewer who founded the Pabst Brewing Co., is born in Nikolausrieth, Germany.

