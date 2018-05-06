Born May 6

Orson Welles is widely considered to be one of the greatest directors of all time, and his movie "Citizen Kane" stands as a masterpiece of cinema. He is also well-known for his radio broadcast of "The War of the Worlds," which was presented so realistically that audiences across the country believed that we were under attack by aliens. Welles was also a Broadway director, notable for his adaptation of "Julius Caesar," titled "Caesar," and he was an actor and writer. Younger audiences may know him best for a series of wine commercials and the catchphrase, "We will sell no wine before its time." We remember Welles' life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

Click to discover notable people who died this day in history including Hollywood legend Marlene Dietrich.

1964: Dana Hill, U.S. actress who played Audrey Griswold in "National Lampoon's European Vacation," is born in Los Angeles, California.

1952: Michael O'Hare, U.S. actor known best for his role as Commander Jeffrey Sinclair in "Babylon 5," is born in Chicago, Illinois.

1950: Robbie McIntosh, Scottish drummer who was a founding member of the Average White Band, is born in Dundee, Scotland.

1937: Rubin "Hurricane" Carter, U.S. boxer who was wrongfully convicted of murder and spent nearly 20 years in prison before being exonerated, is born in Clifton, New Jersey.

In June 1966, three white people were shot by two black men at the Lafayette Bar and Grill in Paterson. Carter and John Artis were convicted by an all-white jury largely on the testimony of two thieves who later recanted their stories. Carter was granted a new trial and briefly freed in 1976, but sent back for nine more years after being convicted in a second trial. "I wouldn't give up," Carter said in an interview on PBS in 2011. "No matter that they sentenced me to three life terms in prison. I wouldn't give up. Just because a jury of 12 misinformed people ... found me guilty did not make me guilty. And because I was not guilty, I refused to act like a guilty person." Read more

1924: Patricia Kennedy Lawford, U.S. socialite who was the sister of President John F. Kennedy and Sens. Robert F. Kennedy and Ted Kennedy, is born in Brookline, Massachusetts.

While always a tireless supporter of her brother's political campaigns, inspired by her father's career in the movie industry, Lawford set her sights on Hollywood at a young age soon after her graduation from Rosemont College. She began working as an assistant in NBC's New York production department and then moved to Los Angeles with the goal of becoming a producer and director. She worked as an assistant for Kate Smith's radio program, and for Father Peyton's Family Theater and Family Rosary Crusade, according to the website for the John F. Kennedy Library and Museum. Read more

1917: Kal Mann, U.S. songwriter who wrote the lyrics for Elvis Presley's "Teddy Bear," is born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

1915: Orson Welles, U.S. director, actor, and writer known best for directing and starring in "Citizen Kane," is born in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Welles co-wrote, directed, produced, and starred in "Citizen Kane," which The New York Times lauded as "one of the great (if not the greatest) motion pictures of all time" after its premiere. Seventy years later, the paper again praised the movie, saying it proved Welles was "a master of genre. It's a newspaper comedy, a domestic melodrama, a gothic romance, and a historical epic." The American Film Institute has run multiple polls asking film professionals to name the 100 greatest movies of all time. "Citizen Kane" tops the list each time. Read more

1911: Frank Nelson, U.S. actor known for his catchphrase, an exaggerated "Yeeeeeees?", is born in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

1895: Rudolph Valentino, Italian-American film actor who was a major sex symbol of the silent era, is born in Castellaneta, Italy.

1868: Gaston Leroux, French author known best for his novel "The Phantom of the Opera," is born in Paris, France.

1856: Sigmund Freud, Austrian neurologist who is known as the Father of Psychoanalysis, is born in Freiburg, Austrian Empire.

Click to discover notable people who died this day in history including Hollywood legend Marlene Dietrich.