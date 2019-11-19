Born November 19

Gene Tierney was one of the great leading actresses of the 1940s and '50s. Acclaimed for her performances in movies including "The Razor's Edge," "Laura," and "The Ghost and Mrs. Muir," as well as for her beauty, Tierney was an Oscar nominee. In her personal life, Tierney struggled with depression, which sometimes affected her acting career. She was married to fashion designer Oleg Cassini and oil baron W. Howard Lee. We remember Tierney's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

Click to discover notable people who died this day in history including actress and singer Della Reese.

1960: Miss Elizabeth, U.S. professional wrestling manager who was well-known for being the manager of "Macho Man" Randy Savage, is born in Marietta, Georgia.

Elizabeth Hulette entered the world of professional wrestling as the manager of then-husband Savage. They entered the World Wrestling Federation together in 1985, and their careers took off immediately. They divorced, and eventually Hulette moved to World Championship Wrestling, based in Atlanta. Read more

1957: Ofra Haza, Israeli singer who achieved international success and was considered the Madonna of Israel, is born in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Haza's fame reached an international level when she was chosen as Israel's representative in the 1983 Eurovision Song Contest. Her performance was a symbolically charged moment, as the competition was staged in Munich, Germany – where 11 years previously Israeli Olympians were taken hostage and killed by a Palestinian terrorist organization – and her song "Chai" featured the lyric "Israel is alive." Haza took second prize, and the song became an international hit. It also brought her an unprecedented level of stardom in her home country. Read more

1953: Tom Villard, U.S. actor known for his leading role on the television series "We Got It Made," is born in Waipahu, Hawaii.

1942: Dan Haggerty, U.S. actor known best for starring on the television series "The Life and Times of Grizzly Adams," is born in Los Angeles, California.

The movie version of "The Life and Times of Grizzly Adams" was released in 1974 by Sunn Classic Pictures. The TV series followed soon after on NBC. The TV show – which also featured an orphaned grizzly bear cub named Ben, enjoyed a brief run, from 1977 to 1978. The real Adams was a 19th-century frontiersman who died in 1860. Read more

1936: Ray Collins, U.S. musician known best as a vocalist for the Mothers of Invention, is born in Pomona, California.

1926: Jeane Kirkpatrick, the first woman to serve as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, is born in Duncan, Oklahoma.

Kirkpatrick was known as a blunt and sometimes acerbic advocate for her causes. She remained involved in public issues even though she'd left government service two decades ago. She joined seven other former U.N. ambassadors in 2005 in writing a letter to Congress telling lawmakers that their plan to withhold dues to force reform at the world body was misguided and would "create resentment, build animosity, and actually strengthen opponents of reform." Read more

1921: Roy Campanella, U.S. Major League Baseball Hall of Fame catcher who started out in the Negro Leagues, then played for the Los Angeles Dodgers, and became a three-time National League MVP, is born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

In 1955, Campanella helped drive the Dodgers to their first-ever World Series win. His two-run homer early in Game 3 marked the beginning of the Dodgers' comeback after losing the first two games. Another home run from Campanella in Game 4 took the Dodgers further toward clinching the title. Read more

1920: Gene Tierney, U.S. actress whose films include "Laura" and "Heaven Can Wait," is born in Brooklyn, New York.

1919: Alan Young, Canadian actor known best as the star of the classic sitcom "Mister Ed," dies at 96.

From 1961 to 1966, Young played Wilbur Post on "Mister Ed," the popular sitcom that featured the titular talking horse and his owner, Wilbur, who was the only person Mister Ed would talk to. The show's producer, Arthur Lubin, noted that Young was chosen for the role because he "just seemed like the sort of guy a horse would talk to." Read more

1917: Indira Gandhi, Indian politician who was the first and only female Prime Minister of India, is born in Allahabad, India.

1905: Tommy Dorsey, U.S. jazz trombonist, composer, and big bandleader aka the Sentimental Gentleman of Swing, is born in Shenandoah, Pennsylvania.

1889: Clifton Webb, U.S. actor, dancer, and singer who starred in "The Razor's Edge," is born in Indianapolis, Indiana.

1831: James A. Garfield, 20th president of the United States who was assassinated while in office, is born in Moreland Hills, Ohio.

