Born November 22

Rodney Dangerfield got no respect … except from the millions of fans who loved his work and the generation of comedians that was influenced by it. His stand-up act was peppered with one-liners that kept the crowd laughing, and his 1980 stand-up album, "No Respect," won a Grammy Award. Stand-up success led to a career in hit movies including "Caddyshack" and "Back to School." His signature white shirt and red tie are on display in the Smithsonian Institution, and a Rodney Dangerfield tattoo is among the most popular celebrity tattoos in the U.S. We remember Dangerfield's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

1950: Lyman Bostock, U.S. Major League Baseball outfielder who had a career batting average over .300, including a .336 batting average in 1977, is born in Birmingham, Alabama.

1947: Rod Price, English guitarist known best as the guitar player for the band Foghat, is born in North London, England.

1941: Terry Stafford, U.S. singer who had a hit song with "Suspicion," is born in Hollis, Oklahoma.

1932: Robert Vaughn, U.S. actor known for his role on television's "The Man From U.N.C.L.E.," is born in New York, New York.

It was Vaughn's role as Napoleon Solo on the TV spy drama "The Man From U.N.C.L.E." that cemented his fame. Running for four seasons, from 1964 to 1968, the show was instantly popular and spawned numerous spy genre copycat shows. Read more

1926: Lew Burdette, U.S. Major League Baseball pitcher who won more than 200 games in his career, is born in Nitro, West Virginia.

1924: Geraldine Page, U.S. actress who starred in "Sweet Bird of Youth" opposite Paul Newman and won an Oscar for her role in "The Trip to Bountiful," is born in Kirksville, Missouri.

1923: Arthur Hiller, Canadian director whose movies included "Love Story" and "Silver Streak," is born in Edmonton, Alberta.

Hiller had great success with the movie “Love Story” in 1970. The movie was a huge box-office hit and received seven Oscar nominations. Hiller also had a hit with the comedy film “Silver Streak,” which starred Gene Wilder and Richard Pryor. Read more

1921: Rodney Dangerfield, Grammy Award-winning U.S. comedian known for the catchphrase, "I don't get no respect," who starred in the movies "Caddyshack" and "Back to School," is born in Deer Park, New York.

The funny man used his bulging eyes and paunchy body to comedic effect and could tick off one-liner after one-liner with an ease that belies the true challenge of the art form. Not that he looked at ease – with his fidgeting and tie-loosening and head shaking and sweating – but that, too, was part of his gift. In 2006, when Comedy Central developed a list of the 100 best comedians of all time, Dangerfield ranked seventh. Read more

1920: Anne Crawford, English actress who starred opposite Mel Ferrer in "Knights of the Round Table," is born in Haifa, Israel.

1913: Gardner Mulloy, U.S. professional tennis player who was ranked U.S. Number 1, is born in Washington, D.C.

1912: Doris Duke, U.S. heiress and philanthropist who was well-known for her colorful life, is born in New York, New York.

Despite her great wealth, Duke was not afraid to work. She worked for the United Seaman's Service, which operated canteens for American merchant seamen, in Egypt for $1 a year during World War II and later worked briefly as a foreign correspondent for the International News Service and for Harper's Bazaar magazine. Read more

1910: Mary Jackson, U.S. actress who played the recurring role of Emily Baldwin on "The Waltons," is born in Milford, Michigan.

1899: Hoagy Carmichael, U.S. composer, bandleader, actor, and songwriter who composed many popular songs including "Stardust," is born in Bloomington, Indiana.

1898: Wiley Post, U.S. aviator who was famous during the golden age of aviation and was the first pilot to fly solo around the world, is born in Grand Saline, Texas.

