Born November 25

John F. Kennedy Jr. probably did not remember his dad, President John F. Kennedy. JFK Jr. was only 2 years old on that tragic day in American history. However, JFK junior was certainly a success who would have made his dad proud. He became a New York City Assistant District Attorney who won his first prosecution in 1991. He moved on from a legal career and was a co-founder of the magazine George, a glossy, politics-as-lifestyle and fashion monthly. He was a popular figure in the New York City social scene and he had a long relationship with actress Darryl Hannah. He married Carolyn Bessette in 1996. JFK Jr. was piloting his private plane with his wife and sister-in-law as passengers when the plane crashed into the Atlantic Ocean on the way to Martha's Vineyard in 1999. We remember his life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

1987: Dolla, U.S. rap artist born Roderick Anthony Burton II who recorded with fellow rapper T.I., is born in Chicago, Illinois.

Burton, a protégé of hip-hop artist Akon, worked on the soundtrack for the 2006 dance film "Step Up" and released two singles with Akon: "Like This" and "She So Fine," according to Burton's 2009 obituary by The Associated Press. Read more

1986: Amber Hagerman, U.S. murder victim who inspired the creation of the Amber Alert system, is born in Arlington, Texas.

1960: John F. Kennedy Jr., U.S. lawyer and magazine publisher who was the son of President John F. Kennedy, is born in Washington, D.C.

Born just 16 days after his father, John F. Kennedy, was elected to the White House, JFK Jr. was a source of fascination to the media and the public. He was a golden child of a powerful political dynasty, a sad-but-strong little boy who lost his father far too young, a handsome and successful young man, and ultimately, a tragic figure who died even younger than his father. Read more

1926: Jeffrey Hunter, U.S. actor known best for playing John Wayne's sidekick in "The Searchers" and who played Captain Christopher Pike of the USS Enterprise in the original pilot episode of "Star Trek," is born in New Orleans, Louisiana.

1940: Percy Sledge, U.S. R&B singer known best for his No. 1 hit, "When a Man Loves a Woman," is born in Leighton, Alabama.

A No. 1 hit in 1966, "When a Man Loves a Woman" was Sledge's debut single, an almost unbearably heartfelt ballad with a resonance he never approached again. Few singers could have. Its mood set by a mournful organ and dirge-like tempo, "When a Man Loves a Woman" was for many the definitive soul ballad, a testament of blinding, all-consuming love haunted by fear and graced by overwhelming emotion. The song was a personal triumph for Sledge, who seemed on the verge of sobbing throughout the production, and a breakthrough for Southern soul. It was the first No. 1 hit from Alabama's burgeoning Muscle Shoals music scene, where Aretha Franklin and the Rolling Stones among others would record, and the first gold record for Atlantic Records. Read more

1924: Paul Desmond, U.S. jazz saxophonist known best for his work in the Dave Brubeck Quartet and for writing their signature hit, "Take Five," is born in San Francisco, California.

1920: Ricardo Montalbán, Mexican-American actor who was well-known for his role on the TV series "Fantasy Island," is born in Mexico City, Mexico.

Montalban had been a star in Mexican movies when MGM brought him to Hollywood in 1946. He was cast in the leading role opposite Esther Williams in "Fiesta." He also starred with the swimming beauty in "On an Island With You" and "Neptune's Daughter." A later generation knew Montalban as the faintly mysterious, white-suited Mr. Roarke, who presided over an island resort where visitors were able to fulfill their lifelong dreams. "Fantasy Island" received high ratings for most of its 1978-1984 span on ABC television and still appears in reruns. Read more

1920: Noel Neill, U.S. actress known for playing Lois Lane in the 1950s TV series "Superman," is born in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

1919: Norman Tokar, U.S. film and television director whose work included "The Apple Dumpling Gang" and episodes of "Leave It to Beaver" and "M*A*S*H," is born in Newark, New Jersey.

1914: Joe DiMaggio, U.S. Hall of Fame baseball player for the New York Yankees who still holds a record 56-game hitting streak, is born in Martinez, California.

Also known as the Yankee Clipper, he was one of the greatest ever to play baseball. He led his team to an unbelievable nine world championships in 13 seasons, had a record-setting 56-game hitting streak, a feat that is still unmatched more than 70 years later, and in the process took on almost mythic proportions. Read more

1904: Lillian Copeland, U.S. Olympian who was a female pioneer in the discus throw, winning a silver medal in 1928 and a gold medal in 1932, is born in New York, New York.

1881: Pope John XXIII, who reigned from 1958 until 1963 and convened the transformative Second Vatican Council, is born in Sotto il Monte, Italy.

1835: Andrew Carnegie, Scottish-born U.S. industrialist who founded the Carnegie Steel Co. and became a high-profile philanthropist, is born in Dunfermline, Scotland.

