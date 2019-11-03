Born November 3

We remember famous people born this day, November 3, in history, including action movie tough guy Charles Bronson.

1972

UGO EHIOGU, English professional footballer who played 1989 to 2009 and was coach of the Tottenham Hotspur Under-23s until his death, is born in Hackney, London. As a player, Ehiogu was chosen four times for England’s national team and scored a goal in a victory against Spain in 2001. His sudden death of a heart attack prompted tributes from footballers and fans around the globe. Read more

1956

BOB WELCH, U.S. Major League Baseball player who won the American League Cy Young Award as the league's best pitcher in 1990, is born in Detroit, Michigan.

1949

MIKE EVANS, U.S. actor who played Lionel Jefferson on the television sitcoms "All in the Family" and "The Jeffersons" and co-created "Good Times," is born in Salisbury, North Carolina. He studied acting at Los Angeles City College before getting the role of Lionel Jefferson on the 1970s situation comedy "All in the Family," according to his 2006 obituary by The Associated Press. Evans kept the role of Lionel when "The Jeffersons" launched in 1975. The hit show was a spinoff featuring bigoted Archie Bunker's black neighbors in Queens, New York, who "move on up to the East Side" of Manhattan. Read more

1947

JOE LALA, U.S. drummer and actor who played with Crosby Stills Nash & Young and Whitney Houston, and appeared on "Seinfeld" and "Melrose Place," is born in Tampa, Florida.

1943

BERT JANSCH, Scottish folk musician who founded the group Pentangle, is born in Glasgow, Scotland. Jansch was a founding member of the British folk group Pentangle and had inspired a generation of rock and folk guitarists with his acoustic mastery. He enjoyed a long solo career and also performed in early August 2011 with the recently re-formed Pentangle, according to his 2011 obituary by The Associated Press. Read more

1933: Ken Berry, actor who was a sitcom star who starred on "F Troop" and "Mama's Family, is born in Moline, Illinois.

1933

ANETA CORSAUT, U.S. actress known best for playing Helen Crump on "The Andy Griffith Show," is born in Hutchinson, Kansas.

JOHN BARRY, English composer who scored the soundtrack for 11 James Bond films, is born in York, England. "It was nice to have the very commercial Bondian thing ... and then at the same time have these smaller movies which were artistically more interesting to do," he said, according to his 2011 obituary by The Associated Press. Other films included "Robin and Marian," "Somewhere in Time," "The Cotton Club," "Peggy Sue Got Married," and "Howard the Duck." He was also nominated for Oscars for his scores of "Mary, Queen of Scots" in 1971 and "Chaplin" in 1992. Read more

1930

WILLIAM H. DANA, U.S. aeronautical engineer, Air Force pilot, NASA test pilot, and astronaut, is born in Pasadena, California.

1928

OSAMU TEZUKA, Japanese manga artist who created "Astro Boy," is born Toyonaka, Osaka. “Osamu Tezuka has often been called the Walt Disney of Japan,” writes Helen McCarthy, author of "The Art of Osamu Tezuka." “But he was far more than that. Tezuka was Walt Disney, Stan Lee, Jack Kirby, Tim Burton, and Carl Sagan all rolled into one incredibly prolific creator.” Read more

1927: Peggy McKay, actress who starred on "Days of Our LIves," is born in New York, New York.

1921

CHARLES BRONSON, U.S. actor known for starring in the movies "Death Wish," "The Dirty Dozen," and "The Great Escape," is born in Ehrenfeld, Pennsylvania. He was a man of seeming contradictions: a rough and tough coal miner from Pennsylvania who served as a tail-gunner in World War II but then studied art on the G.I. Bill when he returned to the U.S. before enrolling at the Pasadena Playhouse in California. Known best for his macho film roles – "Death Wish," "The Dirty Dozen," "The Magnificent Seven," "The Great Escape" – he was also a successful painter, one who couldn’t bear to part with the paintings he sold. (He is said to have bought them all back.) He told film critic Roger Ebert in a 1974 interview that as a kid he drew on butcher paper, shopping bags and with soap on school windows. Drawing came naturally to him. Read more

1918

BOB FELLER, U.S. Major League Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher whose renowned fastball helped him to notch more than 2,500 career strikeouts, is born in Van Meter, Iowa. "More impressive than his vast accomplishments on the field was being part of 'The Greatest Generation,'" Baseball Commissioner Bud Selig said, according to Feller’s 2010 obituary by The Associated Press. "Bob served our country for nearly four years during the prime of his career. Bob was a great pitcher, but he was first and foremost a great American." Read more

ELIZABETH P. HOISINGTON, U.S. Army officer who was one of the first two women to attain the rank of brigadier general, is born in Newton, Kansas.

DEAN RIESNER, U.S. film and television writer who helped write TV's "The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis" and the movies "Dirty Harry" and "Play Misty for Me," is born in New Rochelle, New York.

1909

JAMES RESTON, Scottish-American journalist who interviewed many of the world's leaders, wrote extensively about the leading events and issues of his time, and was on Richard Nixon's infamous enemies list, is born in Clydebank, Dunbartonshire, Scotland.

1908

BRONISLAU "BRONKO" NAGURSKI, NFL Hall of Famer who played fullback for the Chicago Bears, is born in Rainy River, Ontario.

1903

WALKER EVANS, U.S. photojournalist best known for his work documenting the effects of the Great Depression, is born in St. Louis, Missouri.

1900

ADOLF DASSLER, German founder of sportswear company Adidas, and the younger brother of Puma founder Rudolf Dassler, is born in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

1801

KARL BAEDEKER, German publisher whose eponymous company set the standard for authoritative guidebooks for tourists, is born in Essen, Prussia.

1794

WILLIAM CULLEN BRYANT, U.S. poet, journalist, and long-time editor of the New York Evening Post, is born in Cummington, Massachusetts.

1749

DANIEL RUTHERFORD, Scottish physician, chemist, and botanist known for the isolation of nitrogen, is born in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Discover notable people who died this day in history including actress Mary Martin.