Born October 14

Harry Anderson was beloved for his role as the zany judge working the night shift on the popular sitcom "Night Court." We remember his life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

1969: David Strickland, U.S. actor known best for playing reporter Todd Stities on the sitcom "Suddenly Susan," is born in Glen Cove, New York.

1962: Trevor Goddard, English actor known best for his recurring role on the television series "JAG," is born in Croydon, England.

1959: A.J. Pero, U.S. drummer with Twisted Sister, whose hits include "We're Not Gonna Take It," is born in Staten Island, New York.

Pero was well-known for a scene in the video for 1984's "We're Not Gonna Take It" in which he struck a snare drum covered with glitter, sending it spraying into the air. He joined Twisted Sister in 1982, right before the Long Island bar band exploded onto the burgeoning heavy metal scene after nearly a decade of slogging through small clubs. Wearing makeup and glam costumes, the highly visual band was a perfect match for the fledgling MTV video network, becoming one of its mainstays with hits that included "I Wanna Rock." Read more

1952: Harry Anderson, the actor and magician who starred on the sitcom "Night Court" and had a memorable role as Harry the hat on "Cheers," is born in Newport, Rhode Island.

1952: Rick Aviles, U.S. comedian and actor remembered for his role as Willie Lopez in the movie "Ghost," is born in New York, New York.

1926: Bill Justis, U.S. saxophonist and music arranger who had a hit song in 1957 with "Raunchy" and arranged songs for fellow Sun Records artists such as Roy Orbison and Johnny Cash, is born in Birmingham, Alabama.

1924: Robert Webber, U.S. actor who appeared in the film "12 Angry Men" and played Cybill Shepherd's father on the hit series "Moonlighting," is born in Santa Ana, California.

1916: C. Everett Koop, U.S. pediatric surgeon and surgeon general of the United States from 1982 to 1989, is born in Brooklyn, New York.

Koop wielded the previously low-profile post of surgeon general as a bully pulpit for seven years during the Reagan and George H.W. Bush administrations, according to his 2013 obituary by The Associated Press. An evangelical Christian, he shocked his conservative supporters when he endorsed condoms and sex education to stop the spread of AIDS. He carried out a crusade to end smoking in the United States – his goal had been to do so by the year 2000. A former pipe smoker, he said cigarettes were as addictive as heroin and cocaine. Read more

1914: Dick Durrance, U.S. ski racer who was one of the first great American alpine skiers who raced in Europe and won 17 national titles, is born in Tarpon Springs, Florida.

1910: John Wooden, U.S. basketball coach whose nickname was the Wizard of Westwood and who led UCLA to 10 national championships, is born in Hall, Indiana.

With his signature rolled-up game program in hand, Wooden led the Bruins to 10 NCAA championships, including an unmatched streak of seven in a row from 1967 to 1973, according to his 2010 obituary by The Associated Press. Over 27 years, he won 620 games, including 88 straight during one historic stretch, and coached many of the game's greatest players such as Bill Walton and Lew Alcindor – later known as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Read more

1909: Dorothy Kingsley, U.S. screenwriter who wrote "Pal Joey" and co-wrote "Valley of the Dolls," is born in New York, New York.

1907: Allan Jones, U.S. actor and singer who appeared in "Show Boat" and "A Day at the Races," the latter featuring the Marx Brothers, is born in Old Forge, Pennsylvania.

1894: E.E. cummings, U.S. poet who is considered one of the leading American poets of the 20th century, is born in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

1893: Lillian Gish, U.S. actress who starred in "Birth of a Nation" and was called the First Lady of American Cinema, is born in Springfield, Ohio.

Gish worked on screens big and small for an amazing 75 years. It wasn't just her longevity that earned her the honorific First Lady of American Cinema. It was her talent, too – talent that took her from the highly emotive style of early silents to success in talkies, then to Technicolor, TV, and Broadway stardom. It seemed Gish could tackle almost any type of acting job. Read more

1890: Dwight D. Eisenhower, U.S. politician who was the 34th president of the United States and the supreme commander of Allied forces during World War II, is born in Denison, Texas.

