Born October 16

Nico made her mark as one of Andy Warhol's superstars of the 1960s, appearing in his films and singing with the Velvet Underground on their debut album. She's remembered for Velvet Underground tracks including "Femme Fatale" and "All Tomorrow's Parties," but her solo career also produced gems such as "Chelsea Girls." She worked with artists including Jim Morrison and John Cale, and she influenced countless young musicians brought up on her haunting tones. We remember Nico's remarkable life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

1962: Manute Bol, African-born U.S. NBA center who was 7 feet 7 inches tall and twice led the league in blocked shots, is born in Turalei, Sudan.

More than a curiosity, during his 10-year career Bol was one of the best shot blockers in the league and even developed into a decent 3-point shooter. He remains the only player in the NBA to have more blocked shots than points scored. "I had a good time with the American people," Bol told Sports Illustrated after retiring from basketball. "I hope they remember me as a good guy who played hard. I wasn't Michael Jordan, but I was somebody called Manute Bol." Read more

1952: Cordell Mosson, U.S. bassist for Parliament-Funkadelic who recorded and performed with the band for more than 40 years, is born in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

1940: Dave DeBusschere, U.S. NBA Hall of Fame forward who was an eight-time All-Star and helped lead the New York Knicks to two NBA championships, is born in Detroit, Michigan.

DeBusschere's exploits in the world of sports also included a stint as commissioner of the then-American Basketball Association and parts of two seasons as a major league pitcher with the Chicago White Sox in 1962-63. But it was in basketball that DeBusschere excelled. He gave up baseball after two seasons and a 3-4 record in 36 games to concentrate on his NBA career. By 1964, he was player-coach of the Detroit Pistons, becoming at age 24 the youngest to guide a team. He played six full seasons for the Pistons before being traded in 1968 to the Knicks. Read more

1938: Nico, German model, actress, and singer known for her work in Andy Warhol movies and who sang with the Velvet Underground rock group with Lou Reed, is born in Cologne, Germany.

As the sunny optimism of 1950s rock 'n' roll turned darker in the mid-1960s, one artist offered moody soundscapes like no other. She was Nico, and her recordings with the Velvet Underground and as a solo performer have inspired generations of musicians. From Stevie Nicks to Siouxsie Sioux, Björk to Blind Melon, a diverse group of musicians have made Nico their muse. Read more

1931: Charles Colson, U.S. politician who was the special counsel to President Richard Nixon during the Watergate scandal and who founded the prison fellowship ministry, is born in Boston, Massachusetts.

Colson once famously said he'd walk over his grandmother to get the president elected to a second term, according to his 2012 obituary by The Associated Press. In 1972, The Washington Post called him “one of the most powerful presidential aides, variously described as a troubleshooter and as a ‘master of dirty tricks.’" Read more

1928: Ann Morgan Guilbert, U.S. actress known for playing the neighbor Millie Helper on "The Dick Van Dyke Show," is born in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

1927: Günter Grass, German novelist known best for "The Tin Drum," is born in the Free City of Danzig.

1923: Linda Darnell, U.S. actress who was most popular in the 1940s and starred in "Unfaithfully Yours," is born in Dallas, Texas.

1921: MacKenzie “Mack” Miller, U.S. Racing Hall of Fame horse trainer and breeder, is born in Versailles, Kentucky.

1917: Alice Pearce, U.S. comedienne and actress who was known for playing the role of Gladys Kravitz on the series "Bewitched" for the first two seasons, is born in New York, New York.

1888: Eugene O'Neill, Nobel Prize-winning U.S. playwright from New York whose plays include "Anna Christie," "Strange Interlude," and "The Iceman Cometh," is born in New York, New York.

1886: David Ben-Gurion, the chief founding father of Israel and its first prime minister, is born in Plonsk, Poland.

1854: Oscar Wilde, Irish poet and author whose best-known works are the novel "The Picture of Dorian Gray" and his play "The Importance of Being Earnest," is born in Dublin, Ireland.

