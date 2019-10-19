Born October 19

Divine was named Drag Queen of the Century by People magazine. Born Harris Glenn Milstead, he rose to cult-hero status when he began starring in John Waters films including "Pink Flamingos," "Polyester," and "Hairspray." While his fame as an actor grew, he built a music career and scored dance hits like "You Think You're a Man" and "Native Love (Step by Step)." His over-the-top image influenced many … including the Disney animators who created Ursula the Sea-Witch in "The Little Mermaid," basing the villain's appearance on Divine's. We remember Divine's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

1960: Dawn Coe-Jones, Canadian professional golfer who was the first Canadian female golfer to earn more than one million dollars on tour, is born in Campbell River, British Columbia.

1945: Divine, born Harris Glenn Milstead, U.S. actor and drag performer known for roles in John Waters films such as "Polyester" and "Hairspray," is born in Baltimore, Maryland.

Divine was probably America's most beloved drag queen, and his over-the-top performance and appearance were perfect for the cult films of John Waters. Divine starred in many of Waters' movies, ending his reign with "Hairspray." The original version of the film – and the favorite version of cult-movie purists – was released just weeks before Divine died March 7, 1988. Read more

1944: Peter Tosh, Jamaican reggae musician who founded the Wailers with Bob Marley and Bunny Wailer and went on to a successful solo career, is born in Grange Hill, Jamaica.

1936: Sylvia Browne, U.S. psychic who appeared regularly on radio and television shows, is born in Kansas City, Missouri.

Browne said she believed in reincarnation and could help people communicate with their dead loved ones as well as see the future, according to her obituary by The Associated Press. She was a regular on "The Montel Williams Show," where she fielded questions on topics ranging from marriage and careers to ghosts. Read more

1932: Robert Reed, U.S. actor who was well-known for his role as Mike Brady on "The Brady Bunch," is born in Highland Park, Illinois.

1928: Lou Scheimer, U.S. producer who co-founded Filmation Studios whose cartoons included "Fat Albert" and "He-Man," is born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Scheimer was widely credited with starting Saturday morning cartoons. From the "Archies" cartoons came the No. 1 hit song "Sugar, Sugar", which has been re-recorded through the years some 29 times (and counting). It was also the No. 2 song of the 1960s, second only to the Beatles' "I Want To Hold Your Hand." A No. 1 song from a cartoon? This was the first animated show to include original songs with each episode. This was one of many "firsts" achieved throughout the life of Filmation.

1920: LaWanda Page, U.S. actress known best for her role as Aunt Esther on the sitcom "Sanford and Son," is born in Cleveland, Ohio.

1914: Juanita Moore, U.S. actress who was nominated for an Academy Award for her role in the movie "Imitation of Life," is born in Greenwood, Mississippi.

1903: Tor Johnson, wrestler and actor known best for his appearances in "Plan 9 From Outer Space" and other Ed Wood movies, is born in Sweden.

1876: Mordecai "Three Finger" Brown, U.S. Major League Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher who won 239 games during his career, is born in Nyesville, Indiana.

