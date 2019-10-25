Born October 25

Soap opera star Jeanne Cooper started out as a support player in films throughout the 1950s and on television in the 1960s. In November 1973, she took on the role of Katherine Chancellor on "The Young and the Restless" and became a daily fixture in millions of American homes. She played the character for 40 years, continuing in the role up to a few days before her death. Her time on the show also included an unusual bit of TV history when Cooper, redefining "method acting," underwent actual facelift surgery in character and on camera for the show. We remember Cooper's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

1990: Austin Peralta, U.S. jazz pianist and composer who performed with Chick Corea and Ron Carter, is born in Los Angeles, California.

1973: Lamont Bentley, U.S. actor and rapper known best for his role as Hakeem Campbell on the sitcom "Moesha," is born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Bentley, 31, played Hakeem Campbell, the longtime friend of pop singer Brandy's character, Moesha Mitchell, on the UPN sitcom "Moesha." Bentley had appeared in a number of films, including "The Wash" and "Tales From the Hood." He also played Tupac Shakur in the TV movie, "Too Legit: The MC Hammer Story," and had appeared in guest roles on "The Parkers," "NYPD Blue," and "Clueless." Read more

1968: Sean Sasser, U.S. educator and pastry chef known best for his appearances on MTV's "The Real World: San Francisco," which depicted his relationship with Pedro Zamora, is born in Detroit, Michigan.

In what was then an unprecedented act, Sasser exchanged vows with Zamora in a 1994 commitment ceremony on MTV's seminal reality TV show, "The Real World," according to his obituary by The Associated Press. Zamora died of AIDS later that year, and Sasser became an AIDS activist. Read more

1959: Chrissy Amphlett, Australian lead singer for the rock group Divinyls, who had a hit song with "I Touch Myself," is born in Geelong, Australia.

Amphlett met musician Mark McEntee at a concert at the Sydney Opera House in 1980, and the pair formed the Divinyls. The band released six albums between 1982 and 1996, peaking in 1991 with the success of the single "I Touch Myself," which reached No. 1 in Australia, No. 4 in the United States, and No. 10 in Britain. Read more

1956: Paul Regina, U.S. actor known best for his portrayal of Cliff Waters on the series "Brothers," is born in Brooklyn, New York.

1949: Walter Hyatt, U.S. musician and songwriter who formed the pioneering Americana trio Uncle Walt's Band, is born in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

1940: Jimmy Herman, First Nations Canadian actor who appeared in "Dances With Wolves" and "Reindeer Games," is born in Cold Lake Reserve, Alberta.

1939: Zelmo Beaty, U.S. NBA center who was a two-time All-Star, averaging over 17 points a game for his career, is born in Hillister, Texas.

1934: Sam Taylor, U.S. blues musician and songwriter who worked with Otis Redding and Sam & Dave, is born in Mobile, Alabama.

1933: Eugene Gordon Lee, U.S. child actor known for playing Porky in the "Little Rascals" from 1935 until 1939, is born in Fort Worth, Texas.

1928: Anthony Franciosa, U.S. actor who starred in many film and television roles including the lead role on the TV series "Matt Helm," is born in New York, New York.

1928: Jeanne Cooper, U.S. actress known best for her role as Katherine Chancellor on the soap opera "The Young and the Restless," who is the mother of actor Corbin Bernsen, is born in Taft, California.

Cooper joined the daytime serial six months after its March 1973 debut, staking claim to the title of longest-tenured cast member. The role earned her 11 Daytime Emmy nominations and a trophy for best actress in a drama series in 2008. "God knows it's claimed a big part of my life," she told The Associated Press in March as CBS' "The Young and the Restless" celebrated its milestone 40th anniversary. Read more

1924: Earl Palmer, U.S. drummer who is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and played with Little Richard, Ricky Nelson, and the Beach Boys, is born in New Orleans, Louisiana.

His beats form the backdrop on Ike and Tina Turner's "River Deep, Mountain High," Fats Domino's "The Fat Man," and "I Hear You Knockin'" by Smiley Lewis. From his Los Angeles home, Palmer drummed for music producer Phil Spector and Motown, and his session credits include artists as diverse as the Monkees, Neil Young, and Frank Sinatra. "He was groundbreaking," said Ed Vodika, the pianist in the Earl Palmer Trio, according to Palmer's obituary by The Associated Press. Palmer, he said, "shaped American music for the '50s, '60s, and '70s." Read more

1924: Billy Barty, U.S. actor with dwarfism who appeared in the movies "Foul Play" and "Legend," is born in Millsboro, Pennsylvania.

1923: Bobby Thompson, U.S. Major League Baseball outfielder who hit the Shot Heard 'Round the World when he hit a game-winning homer in the ninth inning for the New York Giants against the Brooklyn Dodgers to win the National League pennant in 1951, is born in Glasgow, Scotland.

1912: Minnie Pearl, U.S. country comedian who was on the TV show "Hee Haw" for more than 20 years, is born in Centerville, Tennessee.

As Minnie Pearl, Sarah Cannon sang a gleeful "How-DEEEEE!" to her fans and talked about the folks back home in "Grinder's Switch" (which was based on her true hometown). She poked fun at herself and her family in her strong country accent, often sounding like she'd temporarily lost the script. As Cannon – dropping the character for interviews – the accent remained, but the self-deprecation and hesitant delivery went right out the window. Read more

1902: Eddie Lang, U.S. guitarist who is considered the Father of Jazz Guitar, who played with Bing Crosby, is born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

1886: Leo G. Carroll, English actor who played TV roles on "Topper" and "The Man From U.N.C.L.E.," is born in Weedon Bec, England.

1882: Tony Jackson, U.S. pianist, singer, and composer who was one of the most popular performers in New Orleans in the early 1900s, is born in New Orleans, Louisiana.

1881: Pablo Picasso, Spanish artist who was one of the greatest and most influential artists of the 20th century, is born in Malaga, Spain.

