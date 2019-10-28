Born October 28

Jack Soo spent five seasons making the worst coffee in America as Nick Yemana on "Barney Miller." It was the final, and most memorable, role for an actor and comedian who got his start entertaining fellow internees at a Japanese-American internment camp during World War II. After a starring role in the hit musical "Flower Drum Song" in 1958, Soo went on to a successful career in film and television throughout the 1960s and 1970s, culminating in a co-starring role on "Barney Miller" that Soo played until his death at 61. We remember Soo's life on what would have been his 100th birthday today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

1980: Natina Reed, U.S. rapper and singer who was a member of the R & B group Blaque, is born in New York, New York.

The 32-year-old Reed was the rapping member of the 1990s female singing group Blaque, which had hits "808" and "Bring It All to Me." She was also an actress, appearing in the 2000 hit movie "Bring It On," which also featured Kirsten Dunst and Gabrielle Union. Read more

1945: Elton Dean, English musician who played saxophone in the band Soft Machine, is born in Nottingham, England.

1939: Curtis Lee, U.S. singer who had a hit song with "Pretty Little Angel Eyes" in 1961, is born in Yuma, Arizona.

1933: Garrincha, Brazilian soccer player who won two World Cup championships and is considered one of the all-time greats, is born in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil.

Garrinch a, as adoring soccer fans know him, was born Manuel Francisco dos Santos in a slum of Rio De Janeiro. Burdened with a series of birth defects, he was a child few would have pegged to become a world-class athlete. In addition to a deformed spine and a right leg that bent inward, his left leg was fully six centimeters shorter than his right. A childhood operation designed to treat the condition only made it worse. Read more

1932: Suzy Parker, U.S. model who was the first to earn $100,000 per year and has been called one of the first supermodels, is born in Long Island City, New York.

1926: Bowie Kuhn, U.S. lawyer who was the commissioner of Major League Baseball from 1969 until 1984, is born in Takoma Park, Maryland.

During his tenure, the sport battled the rise of the NFL and a combative players' union that attacked him with lawsuits, grievances, and work stoppages. By the time Peter Ueberroth succeeded Kuhn Oct. 1, 1984, the major leagues had 26 teams in four divisions, a designated hitter in the American League, the first night World Series games, color-splashed uniforms, free agency, and an average salary of nearly $330,000. Read more

1917: Jack Soo, U.S. actor known best for his role as Nick Yemana on the sitcom "Barney Miller," is born while traveling on the Pacific Ocean from Japan to California.

As Yemana, Soo brought relaxed and off-kilter charm to the fictional 12th Precinct for five seasons. Yemana embodied the calm, skewed comical sense that would later make stars of such comics as Mitch Hedberg and Steven Wright, making absurd observations about the world with the deadpan grace of Joey Bishop and Jack Benny. In real life, Soo was an outspoken critic of Asian-American stereotypes in film and television and refused to play roles he saw as demeaning. Read more

1914: Jonas Salk, U.S. medical researcher and virologist who developed the first successful polio vaccine, is born in New York, New York.

1913: Douglas Seale, English actor who provided the voice of the Sultan in the movie "Aladdin," is born in London, England.

1903: Evelyn Waugh, English author whose books include "Brideshead Revisited," is born in Hampstead, England.

1902: Elsa Lanchester, English actress whose films include "The Bride of Frankenstein," "Mary Poppins," "That Darn Cat!," is born in London, England.

