Born October 7

Actress June Allyson used her "girl next door" image to become a movie star in the 1940s, winning a Golden Globe for her role in "Too Young to Kiss." Other films included "Best Foot Forward" with Lucille Ball, "Little Women," and "The Three Musketeers." On TV, Allyson hosted and starred in "The DuPont Show With June Allyson" and appeared in episodes of "The Love Boat" and "Murder, She Wrote." Later in life, she became a high-profile representative for Depends undergarments and established the June Allyson Foundation for Public Awareness and Medical Research. On her 100th birthday, we remember Allyson's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

Click to discover notable people who died this day in history including "Saturday Night Live" cast member Charles Rocket.

1944: Judee Sill, U.S. singer-songwriter whose first single in 1971 was produced by Graham Nash, is born in Oakland, California.

1927: Al Martino, U.S. singer and actor who played Johnny Fontane in the movie "The Godfather," is born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Starting in 1952, Martino was known for hit songs including "Here in My Heart," "Spanish Eyes," "Can't Help Falling in Love," and "Volare." Besides acting in the Marlon Brando classic "The Godfather," Martino sang the 1972 film's title score, "The Love Theme From 'The Godfather.'" His Fontane character is a singer and occasional actor and is the godson of Brando's Mafia boss character, Don Vito Corleone. Read more

1926: Diana Lynn, U.S. actress and piano prodigy from California whose film credits include "An Annapolis Story," "Bedtime for Bonzo," and "Easy Come, Easy Go," is born in Los Angeles, California.

1917: June Allyson, U.S. actress most popular in the 1940s and '50s, starring in a series of movies with Van Johnson, is born in the Bronx, New York.

After her film career ended in the late '50s, Allyson starred on television as hostess and occasional star of "The DuPont Show With June Allyson." The anthology series lasted two seasons. In later years, the actress appeared on TV shows such as "The Love Boat" and "Murder, She Wrote." For the last 20 years of her life, Allyson represented the Kimberly-Clark Corp. in commercials for Depends and championed the importance of research in urological and gynecological diseases in older adults, according to her obituary by The Associated Press. Read more

1911: Vaughn Monroe, U.S. singer, bandleader, and actor who was most popular in the 1940s and '50s and hosted his own TV show on CBS, is born in Akron, Ohio.

1911: Jo Jones, U.S. jazz drummer who anchored the Count Basie Orchestra from 1934 until 1948, is born in Chicago, Illinois.

1905: Andy Devine, U.S. actor who was known as a comic cowboy sidekick and appeared in movies such as "Stagecoach," is born in Flagstaff, Arizona.

1894: Del Lord, Canadian film director who was known for directing more than 35 of the Three Stooges movie serials, is born in Grimsby, Ontario.

1870: Uncle Dave Macon, U.S. banjo player, singer, and comedian who was a star of the Grand Ole Opry, is born in Smartt Station, Tennessee.

Click to discover notable people who died this day in history including "Saturday Night Live" cast member Charles Rocket.