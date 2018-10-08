Born October 8

During her 30 years in film, Claude Jade brought life and love to the screen through her portrayal of Christine Darbon in the films of Francois Truffaut. Her beauty and vulnerability were mesmerizing, and Darbon remains an icon in French cinema. Her appeal reached beyond France, bringing her work in the former Soviet Union, the United States, Italy, and Japan. She also caught the eye of Alfred Hitchcock, appearing in his classic "Topaz." We remember Jade's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

Click to discover notable people who died this day in history including actor Fernando Lamas.

1948: Johnny Ramone, U.S. guitarist and songwriter who was the guitarist for the punk rock band the Ramones, is born in Long Island, New York.

Clad in leather jackets and long black mops of hair, the group started out in legendary New York clubs like CBGB and Max's Kansas City, where they blasted their rapid-fire songs. Since its debut album in 1976, the band struggled for commercial success, but they left a formidable imprint on the rock genre. Though they never had a Top 40 song, the Ramones influenced scores of followers, including bands such as Green Day and Nirvana. Even Bruce Springsteen was moved. After seeing the Ramones in Asbury Park, New Jersey, Springsteen wrote "Hungry Heart" for the band. His manager, however, swayed him to keep the song for himself, and it became a hit single. Read more

1948: Claude Jade, French actress whose films include "Stolen Kisses," "Bed and Board," and "Love on the Run," is born in Dijon, France.

The young actress caught film director Francois Truffaut's attention while appearing onstage in Shakespeare's "Henry IV" in the 1960s, according to her obituary by The Associated Press. He cast her as a young woman in love in the 1968 film "Baisers Voles" ("Stolen Kisses"), alongside leading man Jean-Pierre Leaud. Truffaut continued the story of the characters' marriage and divorce in "Domicile Conjugal" ("Bed and Board") and "L'Amour en Fuite" ("Love on the Run"). Read more

1939: Harvey Pekar, U.S. comic book writer known best for his autobiographical "American Splendor" comic book series, is born in Cleveland, Ohio.

Pekar never drew himself but depended on collaborations with artists, most notably his friend R. Crumb, who helped illustrate the first issue of the ironically titled "American Splendor," published in 1976, according to Pekar's obituary by The Associated Press. It was made into an acclaimed 2003 film starring Paul Giamatti as Pekar. The most recent "American Splendor" was released in 2008. Read more

1922: Herbert B. Leonard, U.S. television producer and writer who produced "Naked City," "Route 66," and "The Adventures of Run Tin Tin," is born in New York, New York.

1917: Billy Conn, U.S. boxer who was the light heavyweight champion of the world and who was famous for his heavyweight bouts against Joe Louis, is born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

1910: Kirk Alyn, U.S. actor who was the first to play Superman on screen in the 1948 serial, is born in Oxford, New Jersey.

1890: Eddie Rickenbacker, U.S. fighter pilot and race car driver who raced in multiple Indianapolis 500s and was the most successful U.S. fighter pilot in World War I with 26 victories, is born in Columbus, Ohio.

1883: Dick Burnett, U.S. folk music singer-songwriter and banjo player who was the first to record the song "Man of Constant Sorrow," which was covered by Bob Dylan and featured in the Coen brothers movie "O Brother Where Art Thou," is born near Monticello, Kentucky.

Click to discover notable people who died this day in history, including actor Fernando Lamas.