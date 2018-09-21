Born September 21

Leonard Cohen's hauntingly beautiful song "Hallelujah" most certainly will continue to be played by future fans of his music. The song took Cohen years to finish, he had written 80 verses for the song before editing it down to four. Cohen's version had limited success but was more successful as a cover version by John Cale for a Cohen tribute album. Jeff Buckley recorded the most famous version of the song in 1994, a few years before he died. Cohen turned to folk music after many years of struggling to make it as a writer. One of his early classic songs was "Suzanne," which became a hit for Judy Collins. Collins had Cohen play live for the first time in front of a crowd at a fundraiser. Cohen walked off the stage halfway through his song but the crowd enthusiastically cheered him back on stage. Cohen released his last album just two weeks before he passed away. We remember his life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

1971: David Vetter, U.S. boy who had to live in an isolation chamber because of his severe combined immunodeficiency disease and became famous as the Boy in the Bubble, is born in Houston, Texas.

He had spent all of his life, from seconds after his birth to a few weeks before his death, in a sterile enclosure that protected him from germs but separated him from human contact. He was born with severe combined immunodeficiency, a genetic disorder that left him essentially without an immune system and guaranteed that what would be a minor infection for any other child would be a death sentence for him. Read more

1954: Phil Taylor, British drummer known for his time as the drummer for the English band Motörhead, is born in Hasland, Chesterfield, England.

1944: Hamilton Jordan, U.S. politician who was White House chief of staff under President Jimmy Carter, is born in Charlotte, North Carolina.

During Carter's administration, Jordan participated in the Camp David Egyptian-Israeli peace talks and "worked tirelessly" during the Iranian hostage crisis, Gerald Rafshoon said. Jordan viewed Carter as "the right man for the times, after Watergate, Vietnam. He saw somebody not from Washington, not in Congress, not tarred from the sins of the past and understood American people better than anybody in that campaign," Rafshoon said. Read more

1935: Henry Gibson, U.S. actor who was a cast member on "Rowan and Martin's Laugh-In," is born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

For three seasons on "Laugh-In," he delivered satirical poems while gripping a giant flower. After "Laugh-In," Gibson went on to appear in several films, including "The Long Goodbye" and "Nashville," which earned him a Golden Globe nomination. His most memorable roles included playing the menacing neighbor opposite Tom Hanks in "The 'Burbs," the befuddled priest in "Wedding Crashers," and voicing Wilbur the Pig in the animated "Charlotte's Web." Read more

1934: Leonard Cohen, Canadian singer-songwriter is born in Westmount, Quebec.

1931: Larry Hagman, U.S. actor known for starring roles on "Dallas" and "I Dream of Jeannie," is born in Fort Worth, Texas.

But it was Hagman's masterful portrayal of J.R. that brought him the most fame. And the "Who shot J.R.?" story twist fueled international speculation and millions of dollars in betting-parlor wagers. It also helped give the series a place in ratings history. When the answer was revealed in a November 1980 episode, an average 41 million U.S. viewers tuned in to make "Dallas" one of the most watched entertainment shows of all time, trailing only the "M*A*S*H" finale in 1983 with 50 million viewers. Read more

1912: Chuck Jones, U.S. animator who created characters including Pepe le Pew and Wile E. Coyote, is born in Spokane, Washington.

Jones was a giant of the cartoon world, responsible for some of our very favorite classic characters. Yes, he created Wile E. Coyote and the Roadrunner, as well as Marvin the Martian, Pepe le Pew, Michigan J. Frog, and others. As an animator, director, and producer for both Warner Bros. and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, he gave us some of our favorite childhood moments. Read more

1903: Preston Tucker, U.S. entrepreneur who designed the Tucker Sedan, is born in Capac, Michigan.

1874: Gustav Holst, English composer well-known for his orchestral suite "The Planets," is born in Cheltenham, England.

1866: H.G. Wells, English author of classic science fiction novels including "The Time Machine" and "The War of the Worlds," is born in Bromley, England.

1849: Maurice Barrymore, Indian-American actor who was the patriarch of the Barrymore acting dynasty and the great-grandfather of actress Drew Barrymore, is born in Amritsar, British India.

1645: Louis Jolliet, Canadian explorer who was the first non-Native American to explore and map the Mississippi River, is born near Quebec City, Canada.

