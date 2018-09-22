Born September 22

Actor John Houseman won an Academy Award in 1973 for his first major movie role. He portrayed Professor Charles Kingsfield in the movie "Paper Chase" and reprised the role in the TV version which ran from 1978 until 1986. Houseman started out as a theater producer in the 1930s and collaborated with the legendary Orson Welles on many plays. Houseman went on to produce Hollywood movies and devoted himself to an acting career much later in his life. We remember his life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

1947: Norma McCorvey, the plaintiff known as Jane Roe in the landmark Roe V. Wade Supreme Court case, is born in Simmesport, Louisiana.

1932: Ingemar Johansson, Swedish boxer who was world heavyweight champion in 1959 and 1960, is born in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Johansson knocked out Floyd Patterson in the third round at Yankee Stadium June 26, 1959, to win the heavyweight title. He floored the American seven times in the third round before referee Ruby Goldstein stopped the fight 2:03 into it. Back home, hundreds of thousands of Swedes listened to the live radio broadcast at 3 a.m. as Johansson became only the fifth heavyweight champion born outside the United States. His feat earned him The Associated Press' Male Athlete of the Year in 1959, only the second Swede to win the award. Read more

1928: Eugene Roche, U.S. actor who had roles on TV shows including "All in the Family," "Soap," and "Night Court," is born in Boston, Massachusetts.

1925: Virginia Capers, U.S. actress who won a Tony Award in 1975 for her performance in "Raisin," is born in Sumter, South Carolina.

1921: Will Elder, U.S. illustrator who was one of the original artists for Mad magazine, is born in the Bronx, New York.

1912: Martha Scott, U.S. actress whose films include "The Ten Commandments" and "Our Town," is born in Jamesport, Missouri.

1902: John Houseman, Romanian-American actor and producer known for his role in "The Paper Chase," is born in Bucharest, Romania.

1885: Erich von Stroheim, Austrian-American actor and director who received an Oscar nomination for his role in "Sunset Boulevard," is born in Vienna, Austria-Hungary.

1515: Anne of Cleves, English queen who was the fourth wife of King Henry VIII, is born in Dusseldorf, Holy Roman Empire.

