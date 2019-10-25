Died October 25

Vincent Price charmed and chilled audiences with his mix of menace, humor, and grace. Although a versatile actor, Price is remembered best for his low-budget horror films, many of which are now revered as classics of the genre. His career took him to some surprising places, giving his life more twists and turns than any of his films. We remember Price's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who died this day in history.

Click to discover notable people who were born this day in history including soap opera star Jeanne Cooper.

2015: Flip Saunders, U.S. NBA head coach who notched more than 1,000 victories, dies at 60.

2013: Marcia Wallace, U.S. actress known best for her roles as Carol on "The Bob Newhart Show" and Edna Krabappel on "The Simpsons," dies at 70.

On "The Simpsons," Wallace provided the voice for world-weary Edna Krabappel, who smoked cigarettes, made sarcastic comments, and finally found love in the arms of Simpson's neighbor Ned Flanders after fans voted online at the end of season 22 to keep the unlikely couple together. Read more

2013: Bill Sharman, U.S. Basketball Hall of Fame player and coach who won five NBA championships, dies at 87.

Sharman's unique basketball career spanned both sides of the Celtics-Lakers rivalry over a half-century in the sport as a smooth shooting guard, a championship-winning coach, and a successful executive, according to his obituary by The Associated Press. Read more

2013: Hal Needham, Hollywood stuntman turned director of action films such as "Smokey and the Bandit" and "The Cannonball Run," dies at 82.

A former paratrooper, Needham appeared on thousands of TV episodes and in hundreds of movies, performing and designing stunts and new equipment to execute them, according to his obituary by The Associated Press. Needham jumped from planes, was dragged by horses, and wrecked cars – breaking 56 bones in the process. Read more

2010: Gregory Isaacs, Jamaican reggae musician nicknamed the Cool Ruler, dies at 59.

With his sinuous baritone and romantic songs, Isaacs became a leading proponent of the mellow "Lovers Rock" style of reggae. He hit his stride in the mid-1970s with ballads such as "Love Is Overdue" and "All I Have Is Love," according to his obituary by The Associated Press. Read more

2010: Lisa Blount, U.S. actress and Oscar-winning film producer known best for her role as the cynical friend Lynette Pomeroy in "An Officer and a Gentleman," dies at 53.

Blount won an Academy Award in 2001 for best live-action short film as producer of "The Accountant." Her husband, Ray McKinnon, directed and starred in the film. She also earned a Golden Globe nomination for playing Debra Winger's best friend in "An Officer and a Gentleman" in 1982. Read more

2002: Richard Harris, Irish actor who starred in "Camelot" and played Albus Dumbledore in "Harry Potter," dies at 72.

A tall, sturdy figure with a reputation as a hell-raiser and a lived-in face, and once described as looking like "five miles of bad country road," Harris was never cut out to join contemporaries as a smooth matinee idol, according to his obituary by The Associated Press. The critic Clive Barnes called him one of a new breed of British actors, who are "rougher, tougher, fiercer, angrier, and more passionately articulate than their well-groomed predecessors." Read more

1999: Payne Stewart, U.S. professional golfer who won three major championships in his career, dies in a plane crash at 42.

1995: Bobby Riggs, U.S. tennis champion who lost to Billie Jean King in a tennis exhibition match for charity dubbed the Battle of the Sexes, dies at 77.

1994: Mildred Natwick, U.S. actress who played roles in several John Ford movies, dies at 89.

1993: Vincent Price, iconic U.S. actor in such films as "The Raven" and "The Fly," dies of lung cancer at 82.

Price appeared on more than 300 episodes of "Hollywood Squares." In one 1972 episode on which he appeared with Burt Reynolds and Dom DeLuise, Price snarls at the camera during his introduction. When asked to answer a true or false question –– "Do some parts of the body never feel pain?" –– Price joked that two puncture wounds on his neck only bled on alternate Wednesdays. Read more

1992: Roger Miller, U.S. country singer known for his novelty crossover hit "King of the Road," dies at 56.

"King of the Road" is far from all there was to Miller. He recorded 19 albums and won 11 Grammys – a record for the most won by any artist until Michael Jackson surpassed him in 1982. Read more

1991: Bill Graham, German-born U.S. rock concert promoter, dies in a helicopter crash at 60.

1986: Forrest Tucker, U.S. actor who played cavalry soldier Sgt. Morgan O'Rourke in the TV sitcom "F Troop," dies of cancer at 67.

1985: Morton Downey, U.S. singer known as the Irish Nightingale and the father of TV personality Morton Downey Jr., dies at 83.

1973: Cleo Moore, U.S. actress who was a blond bombshell in the movies during the 1950s, dies at 48.

1400: Geoffrey Chaucer, English author who penned "The Canterbury Tales," dies at about 57.

Click to discover notable people who were born this day in history including soap opera star Jeanne Cooper.