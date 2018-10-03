Died October 3

Janet Leigh let out a scream like no other, and we'll never forget the way she deployed it in the Alfred Hitchcock classic Psycho. Her three-minute shower scene is one of the most famous scenes in cinema history. Other notable films for Leigh include "Little Woman," "Touch of Evil," and "Bye Bye Birdie." She starred with her husband, Tony Curtis, in movies including "Houdini," and with her daughter, Jamie Lee Curtis, in "The Fog." Leigh also wrote a number of books, both memoirs and novels. We remember Leigh's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who died this day in history.

Click to discover notable people who were born this day in history including blues legend Stevie Ray Vaughan.

2004: Janet Leigh, U.S. actress who appeared in more than 50 films and was nominated for an Oscar for her performance in "Psycho," dies of a heart attack at 77.

Leigh must have been a good barometer of scariness because during filming director Alfred Hitchcock tested the scare factor of various models of Mother Bates' corpse by leaving them in Leigh's dressing room and listening for her reaction – the louder she screamed, the closer Hitchcock felt his technicians were to getting the perfect Mrs. Bates. Read more

2003: William Steig, U.S. cartoonist and children's author of "Shrek" and "Doctor De Soto," dies at 95.

Once dubbed the King of Cartoons by Newsweek magazine, during his professional career he created more than 1,600 drawings and 117 covers for The New Yorker, completed more than 25 children's books, and collected honors including a National Book Award. His work – often centered on anthropomorphic and adventurous animals, tough-talking children and evolving, neurosis-challenged adults – managed to be humorous as well as touching, thought-provoking, and soothing. Read more

2002: Bruce Paltrow, U.S. television and film producer and father of actress Gwyneth Paltrow, dies of cancer at 58.

2000: Benjamin Orr, U.S. bassist and singer with the Cars, dies of cancer at 53.

1999: Akio Morita, Japanese businessman who co-founded the Sony Corp., dies of pneumonia at 78.

1998: Roddy McDowall, British actor who starred as Cornelius in "Planet of the Apes," dies of lung cancer at 70.

McDowall was one of those rarest of actors: a child star who went on to a long and successful career as an adult. His acting career began when he was just 10, and he achieved stardom at the tender age of 12. As the young son of a coal mining family in Wales, McDowall tugged many a heartstring in "How Green Was My Valley." Read more

1996: Denis Frank Owen, British natural historian and author of "What Is Ecology?", dies at 65.

1994: Walter C. "Dub" Taylor Jr., U.S. character actor, dies of heart failure at 86.

1993: Sgt. 1st Class Randy Shughart, U.S. Medal of Honor recipient for actions he performed during the Battle of Mogadishu in October 1993, dies in combat at 35.

1993: Master Sgt. Gary Gordon, U.S. Medal of Honor recipient for actions he performed during the Battle of Mogadishu in October 1993, dies in combat at 33.

1990: Stefano Casiraghi, husband of Caroline, princess of Monaco, dies at 30.

1988: Generoso Pope Jr., U.S. media mogul and National Enquirer creator, dies at 61.

1985: Charles Collingwood, U.S. broadcast journalist, dies at 68.

1979: Claudia Jennings, Playboy magazine's November 1969 Playmate, dies in a car crash at 29.

1969: Skip James, U.S. blues musician, dies at 67.

1967: Woodrow Wilson "Woody" Guthrie, U.S. folk singer and guitarist, dies at 55.

Guthrie was tired of hearing Irving Berlin's patriotic – but boring and unrealistic, in his opinion – "God Bless America" on the radio. In response, he wrote a song originally titled "God Blessed America for Me," then renamed "This Land Is Your Land." Sung to the tune of an old Baptist hymn, the song celebrates the natural beauty of the U.S. – and takes a few digs at the concept of private property. Read more

1936: John Heisman, U.S. football coach and trophy's namesake, dies at 66.

1867: Elias Howe, U.S. sewing machine pioneer, dies at 48.

1838: Chief Black Hawk, leader of the Sauk Native American tribe, dies at about 70.

1656: Myles Standish, Plymouth Colony leader, dies at about 72.

1226: Saint Francis of Assisi, Italian Catholic friar, priest, and patron saint of animals dies at about 45.

