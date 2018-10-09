Died October 9

Oskar Schindler saved more than 1,000 lives in the Holocaust, undergoing a transformation from Nazi Party member to fearless crusader for Jewish lives. Employing Jewish workers in his factory and insisting that the work they did was essential to the war effort, Schindler was able to keep them from being sent to concentration camps, even when it required him to lie to party officials and spend his fortune on bribes. When, in later years, Schindler found himself bankrupt and in poor health, it was the people he saved who kept him afloat, sending donations from around the world to help. His story was dramatized in the Oscar-winning movie "Schindler's List." We remember Schindler's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who died this day in history.

2016: Andrzej Wajda, Polish film director who had four films nominated for Academy Awards, dies at 90.

2014: Jan Hooks, U.S. actress and comedian who was a cast member of "Saturday Night Live" from 1986 to 1991, dies of cancer at 57.

Recently, Hooks was seen on "30 Rock" and "The Simpsons." She was a member of the Groundlings in Los Angeles before joining "Saturday Night Live," where she made a name for herself portraying characters such as Bette Davis, Hillary Rodham Clinton, Kathie Lee Gifford, and others. Read more

2012: Sammi Kane Kraft, U.S. actress and singer known best for starring in the remake of the "Bad News Bears," dies in a car accident at 20.

Kraft was 13 when she was discovered on a Los Angeles baseball diamond and cast in her only film. She played the role originated by Tatum O'Neal in 1976. Read more

2007: Carol Bruce, U.S. actress known best for her recurring role on "WKRP in Cincinnati" as Mama Carlson, dies at 87.

In 1979, she took over the role that Sylvia Sidney had originated on "WKRP in Cincinnati" a year earlier as Mama Carlson, the tough-talking owner of a radio station managed by her son Arthur, played by Gordon Jump, according to her obituary by The Associated Press. Bruce kept the recurring role until the series ended in 1982. Her other TV credits included "Doogie Howser, M.D.," "The Golden Girls," "The Twilight Zone," "Diff'rent Strokes," "Party of Five," and "Knots Landing." Read more

2005: Louis Nye, U.S. actor and comedian who was a regular on "The Steve Allen Show," dies at 92.

When he joined Allen's show in 1956, he was already well-established as one of the era's hippest comics, appearing regularly on radio, in clubs and on early TV shows. A master of voices and accents, he could go from being droll one moment to prissy the next. He could also switch effortlessly from comically evil Nazis to bumbling Russians. "He has a great business card from that time that lists something like 15 accents that he could do," his son, Peter Nye, recalled with a chuckle. Read more

2002: Charles Guggenheim, U.S. director whose movies included "The Great St. Louis Bank Robbery" starring Steve McQueen, dies at 78.

2001: Dagmar, U.S. actress and TV personality who appeared on "The Bob Hope Show," dies at 79.

2001: Herbert Ross, U.S. director who directed "Play It Again, Sam," dies at 74.

2000: David Dukes, U.S. character actor who appeared on "Three's Company" and "All in the Family," dies at 55.

1999: Milt "Bags" Jackson, U.S. jazz vibraphonist who worked with Thelonious Monk and Charlie Parker, dies at 76.

1994: Fred Lebow, U.S. founder of the New York City Marathon, dies of cancer at 62.

1987: Clare Booth Luce, U.S. diplomat and wife of magazine publisher Henry Luce, dies at 84.

1978: Jacques Brel, Belgian singer-songwriter and actor, dies at 49.

1974: Oskar Schindler, German businessman credited with saving the lives of 1,200 Jews during the Holocaust, dies at 66.

There are dozens of stories of Schindler's kindness. Moshe Rosenberg was a teenager when he was sent to the camps. In his book "The Boys: Triumph Over Adversity," writer Martin Gilbert describes how the 16-year-old Rosenberg was whipped one day for taking a rest during road building. Schindler came upon the beating and told the guards he would personally take care of the lazy worker. "Without him stepping in, the guards would have beaten me until I was dead," Rosenberg recalled. Read more

1972: Miriam Hopkins, U.S. actress who was a leading lady in the 1930s and 1940s starring in "Becky Sharp" and "The Richest Girl in the World," dies at 69.

1967: Ernesto "Che" Guevara, Argentine Marxist revolutionary and physician, is executed in Bolivia at 39.

Guevara's image has become a staple of the T-shirt trade, adorning the chests of young rebels and fashionistas alike, as well as finding its way to hats, posters, jewelry, disposable lighters – and even, rather predictably, iPhone cases. Many who buy "Che chic" fashions know little of the man behind the photo – his deep love for the poor and desperate, his horror at the conditions they lived under, and his willingness to use violence to empower them. They may not know that before he became a revolutionary, he earned a medical degree, or that Che Guevara's birth name was the rather less-romantic Ernesto Lynch. Read more

1958: Pope Pius XII, Italian pontiff from 1939 to 1958, dies at 82.

1806: Benjamin Banneker, U.S. African-American astronomer and mathematician, dies at 74.

