Died December 8

John Lennon changed the world when he met a few other lads from Liverpool, England, and asked them to join his band. They became the Beatles, and they stood at the forefront of a 1960s rock 'n' roll revolution. From their earliest pop hits like "She Loves You" and "I Want To Hold Your Hand" to the psychedelia they embraced in later years with songs such as "Strawberry Fields Forever" and "I Am the Walrus," the Beatles shot to the top of the charts and remained there for years. After their breakup, Lennon embarked on a successful solo career, releasing more hits including "Imagine" and "Whatever Gets You Through the Night." Through his music and actions like his famed "Bed-In," Lennon advocated for peace. We remember Lennon's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

2016: John Glenn, U.S. astronaut was the first to orbit earth and later became a U.S. senator, dies at 95.

On Feb. 20, 1962, Glenn became the third American in space and the first to orbit the Earth when he lifted off in Friendship 7. His observations of the journey fascinated watchers at home, particularly his description of "little specks, brilliant specks, floating around outside the capsule." When he returned from the five-hour spaceflight after touching down in the Atlantic Ocean, he was honored as a national hero, meeting President John F. Kennedy and riding in a New York City ticker-tape parade. Read more

2015: Bonnie Lou, U.S. music pioneer who was one of the first female rockabilly singers, dies at 91.

2013: Don Mitchell, U.S. actor known best for his starring role on the television series "Ironside," dies at 70. He played the role of Mark Sanger in the series, which ran on NBC from 1967 to 1975, according to his obituary by The Associated Press. He reprised the role in the made-for-TV reunion film "The Return of Ironside" in 1993 – his last TV appearance. Other TV credits included appearances on "McMillan & Wife," "Wonder Woman," and the soap opera "Capitol." Read more

2008: Robert Prosky, U.S. actor whose film credits include "Hanky Panky" and "The Heist," dies at 78.

In the 1980s, Prosky spent three years on the NBC television series "Hill Street Blues" as a police sergeant, according to his obituary by The Associated Press. He later appeared as a priest on trial for murder in ABC's legal drama, "The Practice." In "Mrs. Doubtfire," Prosky played the TV station owner who hired Robin Williams, who dressed as a nanny. His other film credits include "Dead Man Walking" and "The Natural." Read more

2006: Martha Tilton, U.S. popular swing-era singer known for her recording "And the Angels Sing" with Benny Goodman, dies at 91.

Tilton worked with Artie Shaw briefly before joining the Billy Mills Orchestra on the "Fibber McGee and Molly" radio show in 1941, according to her obituary by The Associated Press. She also was the host of her own NBC radio show, "Liltin' Martha Tilton Time." She then became a solo artist. Besides "I'll Walk Alone" in 1944, other big hits were "I Should Care" and "A Stranger in Town" in 1945; "How Are Things in Glocca Morra?" from "Finian's Rainbow;" "That's My Desire;" and "I Wonder, I Wonder, I Wonder." Read more

2006: José Uribe, Major League Baseball shortstop from the Dominican Republic, dies in a car crash near his home at 47.

Uribe played 10 seasons in the major leagues from 1984 to 1993, mostly with the Giants. He began his career with one season in St. Louis and ended it with one in Houston. He had a career batting average of .241 and a fielding percentage of .969, according to his obituary by The Associated Press. Read more

2004: Darrell Lance Abbott, aka "Dimebag," U.S. heavy metal guitarist and founder of the bands Pantera and Damageplan, is shot and killed while performing onstage in Columbus, Ohio.

Pantera's fast, aggressive sound attracted a massive cult following in the early 1990s, and its third release, "Far Beyond Driven," debuted at No. 1 in 1994, surprising chart-watchers and critics alike. Other hit albums were "The Great Southern Trendkill" and "Reinventing the Steel," and a song by the band became the Dallas Stars hockey team's signature tune in 1999. Read more

1997: Bob Bell, U.S. entertainer and the original Bozo the Clown on the Chicago superstation WGN-TV, dies at 75.

1996: Howard E. Rollins Jr., U.S. actor whose film credits include "Ragtime" and "A Soldier's Story," dies at 46 of complications of lymphoma.

1994: Antonio Carlos Jobim, Brazilian bossa nova songwriter who composed "The Girl From Ipanema," dies at 67.

1991: Buck Clayton, U.S. jazz trumpeter who played in Count Basie's "Old Testament" orchestra, dies at 80.

1990: Martin Ritt, U.S. film director whose motion pictures include "Hud" (starring Paul Newman and Patricia Neal), "Sounder," and "Norma Rae," dies at 76.

1988: Anne Seymour, U.S. actress whose credits include roles on the TV shows "Perry Mason" and "Alfred Hitchcock Presents," dies at 79.

1984: Razzle, the stage name of English-born Nicholas Dingley who was the drummer for the Finnish band Hanoi Rocks, dies at 24 in a drunken-driving accident.

1983: Slim Pickens, the stage name for U.S. rodeo performer and actor Louis Lindley Jr., whose films included "Dr. Strangelove" and "Blazing Saddles," dies after brain surgery at 64.

He took his new name after dropping out of school at 16 and telling his father he was joining the rodeo circuit. "My father was against rodeoing and told me he didn't want to see my name on the entry lists ever again," Pickens said, according to his obituary by The New York Times. "While I was fretting about what to call myself, some old boy sittin' on a wagon said, 'Why don't you call yourself Slim Pickens 'cause that's shore what yore prize money'll be.'" Read more

1982: Marty Robbins, Grammy Award-winning U.S. country-western singer-songwriter whose signature song was "El Paso," dies at 57.

Robbins broke into the country scene with the tune that would become his signature song, "El Paso." The classic story song inspired Robbins to write two sequels, and many other artists to cover it – and spoof it. Steve Martin, for one, created a bizarrely compelling video for the song, featuring the wildest chimps in the West. Read more

1981: Walter Horton, premier U.S. blues harmonica player, dies of heart failure at 64.

1980: John Lennon, English singer-songwriter and a founding member of the world-famous rock band the Beatles, is shot to death at 40 outside his New York City apartment by Mark David Chapman.

A superstar in life and an icon in death, Lennon moved the world with his music and fascinated us all with his private life and public persona. Read more

1978: Golda Meir, the fourth prime minister of Israel, dies at 80.

Meir was the first female prime minister of Israel, and only the third woman to hold that office anywhere in the world. Read more

1975: Gary Thain, New Zealand-born rock musician and bassist with the British band Uriah Heep, dies at 27.

1967: John Mills Sr., U.S. singer who founded the Four Kings of Harmony, as the pop vocal quartet the Mills Brothers were known originally, dies at 85.

1958: Tris Speaker, U.S. Major League Baseball center fielder aka the Grey Eagle, dies at 70.

