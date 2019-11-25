Died November 25

Nick Drake had no idea what an impact his music would make. The English singer-songwriter crafted darkly beautiful folk songs but received little recognition for his work during his short life. It was only after his death at 26 that his music began to reach a wider audience. Many fellow musicians cite him as a profound influence, and songs including his classic "Pink Moon" caught the attention of the general public decades after their initial recordings were made. We remember Drake's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who died this day in history.

2013: Chico Hamilton, U.S. jazz drummer who played with greats including Duke Ellington and Lena Horne, dies at 92.

Hamilton recorded more than 60 albums as a bandleader, beginning in the 1950s. He also appeared in and scored films. He was saluted as a Living Jazz Legend by the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. He continued playing into his 90s and recorded an album, "The Inquiring Mind," in 2013 with his Euphoria ensemble that was posthumously released in 2014. Read more

2012: Dinah Sheridan, English actress whose film credits include "Genevieve" and "The Railway Children," dies at 92.

1937: Earl Carroll, U.S. singer known best as the lead singer of the 1950s doo-wop group the Cadillacs, dies of complications of diabetes and a stroke at 75.

2006: Phyllis Fraser, U.S. actress, socialite, and children's book publisher who collaborated with Dr. Seuss, dies at 90 of complications from a fall in her home.

2005: George Best, former Irish footballer, dies at age 59 after multiple organ failures.

Best humiliated defenders and frustrated coaches during his wayward career. He scored 180 goals in 465 appearances for Manchester United, helping the team win the 1968 European Cup. He also played in the North American Soccer League, scoring 54 goals in 139 games for the Los Angeles Aztecs, Fort Lauderdale Strikers, and San Jose Earthquakes. "Everyone has their own opinion about football and their favorite players," Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson said. "But in terms of British players, you would find it difficult to think of anyone better." Read more

1998: Flip Wilson, U.S. actor and comedian, dies of liver cancer at 64.

Time magazine dubbed Wilson "TV's first black superstar" in 1972, thanks to his wildly popular variety series, "The Flip Wilson Show." He won an Emmy in 1971 for outstanding writing achievement for a variety show "and, by 1972, his show was second in the overall ratings only to 'All in the Family,'" according to his obituary by The New York Times. Read more

1993: Claudia McNeil, U.S. actress whose film credits include "A Raisin in the Sun," dies of complications of diabetes at 76.

1991: Eleanor Audley, U.S. actress who played Eunice Douglas on the sitcom "Green Acres" and was the voice of Maleficent in "Sleeping Beauty," dies at 86.

1990: Bill Vukovich III, the 1988 Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year, dies in a racing crash at 27.

1987: Harold Washington, U.S. lawyer and the first black mayor of Chicago, dies of a heart attack at 65.

1981: Jack Albertson, U.S. character actor whose film credits include "The Poseidon Adventure" and television credits include the sitcom "Chico and the Man," dies of cancer at 74.

1977: Richard Carlson, U.S. actor, director, and screenwriter whose film credits include "Tormented" and "The Little Foxes," dies of a cerebral bleed at 65.

1974: Rosemary Lane, U.S. actress and a member of the Lane Sisters singing group, dies of a blood clot in the brain at 61.

1974: Nick Drake, English singer-songwriter, dies of a prescription drug overdose at 26.

Yet in the 40 years since his death, Drake has had two singles on the U.K. singles chart. "Bryter Layter" was named the No. 1 alternative album of all time by The Guardian newspaper. He's been the subject of multiple documentaries in film and on the radio, and honored in live concerts and in tribute albums. Previously discarded songs he recorded have been compiled and successfully released. A diverse group of performers – including Michael Stipe of R.E.M., Natalie Merchant, Robert Smith of the Cure, Ben Folds, and Lucinda Williams – cite Drake as an influence. Read more

1973: Laurence Harvey, Lithuanian-born U.S. actor whose film credits include "The Alamo," "BUtterfield 8," and "Of Human Bondage," dies of stomach cancer at 45.

1971: Hank Mann, U.S. comic actor in silent films who conceived of the bungling, incompetent Keystone Kops, dies at 83.

1968: Upton Beall Sinclair Jr., prolific, Pulitzer Prize-winning U.S. author and muckraker who exposed the meat-packing industry in his book "The Jungle," dies at 90.

1949: Luther "Bill" Robinson, aka "Bojangles," famed U.S. tap dancer and actor who danced with Shirley Temple in "The Little Colonel" and "Rebecca of Sunnybrook Farm," dies at 71.

1944: Kenesaw Mountain Landis, U.S. federal judge and first baseball commissioner who banned eight Chicago White Sox players from organized baseball for conspiring to throw the 1919 World Series in the Black Sox scandal, dies at 78.

1920: Gaston Chevrolet, French-born U.S. race car driver and automobile pioneer, dies in a race car crash at 28.

