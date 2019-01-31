A Historic Memorial Service: The U.S. Navy's First Ever All-Woman Flyover Tribute

"Missing Man" formation to honor the late Captain Rosemary Mariner

Pioneering U.S. Navy aviator Captain Rosemary Mariner died last week after an impressive military career. She was the first woman ever to fly a jet for the Navy, making history as she flew the A-4E/L Skyhawk and the A-7E Corsair II. At her upcoming funeral, an equally historic honor will take place in her memory.

As Mariner is remembered in Maynardville, Tennessee on Saturday, February 2, a group of Navy aviators will perform a flyover in tribute to her service. The historic part? It will be the first flyover squad entirely made up of women.

The U.S. Navy introduced the women who will fly in Mariner's honor via Facebook on Thursday. They are LCDR Paige “PUFN” Blok, CDR Stacy “Stigs” Uttecht, LCDR Jennifer “Cujo” Hesling, LT Christy “Buzz” Talisse, LCDR Danielle “Purple” Thiriot, LT Amanda “Stalin” Lee, LT Emily “Gong” Rixey, LT Kelly “Ston’er” Harris, and CDR Leslie “Meat” Mintz.

The aviators will perform the Missing Man Flyover, a traditional flyover salute for funerals and memorial services. Two pairs of aircraft will fly in a V formation. One of the aircraft will detach from the formation and fly upwards, while the others fly on until all four are out of sight.

We'll be among many this weekend who salute Mariner – and the women who fly in her honor, too.