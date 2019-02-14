Patricia M. Bengston



Patricia M. "Patti" (nee Miller) Bengston, age 79, of McHenry, passed away at her home on February 8, 2019. She was born to Roy H. and Helen H. (Harvey) Miller, Sr. on November 5, 1939 in Chicago. Patti was united in marriage to Daniel Bengston on October 10, 1964 at St. Mary Catholic Church in McHenry.



A lifetime resident of McHenry, Patti attended St. Mary Catholic School and McHenry High School. After her graduation in 1957, she attend the University of Illinois and the Illinois Masonic Medical Center School of Nursing before she took on the very treasured role of homemaker for her family. For ten years, Patti ensured her family and her home were loved, thriving, and cared for. She then obtained the business manager position for the YMCA - Camp Duncan, where Patti worked for twenty-eight years.



Left behind to cherish her memory is her husband, Daniel; her sons, Erik Bengston and Dirk (Gail) Bengston; her grandchildren, Noah, Jared, Anna, Haley, and Amelia; her sister, Barbara (Richard) Williams; sisters-in-law, Lynn Miller and Connie (Merle) Freund; and brother-in-law, David (Beverly) Bengston.



In addition to her parents, Patti was preceded in death by her brother, Roy "Hank" Miller, Jr., and her sister-in-law, Peggy Bengston.



Visitation will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 W. Charles J. Miller Rd., McHenry, IL 60050. Visitation will resume the following morning from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m., after which we will leave in procession for the 10:30 a.m. Mass at St. Mary Catholic Church, 1403 N. Richmond Rd., McHenry, IL 60050. Inurnment will be at a later date in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, please donate funds to www.donate.ymcachicago.org. Select or enter your donation amount, under designation, select Camp Duncan Annual Fund or call 847-546-8086. Or send funds to St. Mary Catholic Church General Fund or Tent Fund at 1403 N. Richmond Rd., McHenry, IL 60050 or call 815-385-0024.



