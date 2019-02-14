Lake County Suburban Life Obituaries
|
Justen Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road
McHenry, IL 60050
(815) 385-2400
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Justen Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road
McHenry, IL 60050
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Justen Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road
McHenry, IL 60050
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
1403 N. Richmond Rd.,
McHenry, IL
View Map
Patricia M. Bengston

Patricia M. Bengston Obituary
Patricia M. Bengston

Patricia M. "Patti" (nee Miller) Bengston, age 79, of McHenry, passed away at her home on February 8, 2019. She was born to Roy H. and Helen H. (Harvey) Miller, Sr. on November 5, 1939 in Chicago. Patti was united in marriage to Daniel Bengston on October 10, 1964 at St. Mary Catholic Church in McHenry.

A lifetime resident of McHenry, Patti attended St. Mary Catholic School and McHenry High School. After her graduation in 1957, she attend the University of Illinois and the Illinois Masonic Medical Center School of Nursing before she took on the very treasured role of homemaker for her family. For ten years, Patti ensured her family and her home were loved, thriving, and cared for. She then obtained the business manager position for the YMCA - Camp Duncan, where Patti worked for twenty-eight years.

Left behind to cherish her memory is her husband, Daniel; her sons, Erik Bengston and Dirk (Gail) Bengston; her grandchildren, Noah, Jared, Anna, Haley, and Amelia; her sister, Barbara (Richard) Williams; sisters-in-law, Lynn Miller and Connie (Merle) Freund; and brother-in-law, David (Beverly) Bengston.

In addition to her parents, Patti was preceded in death by her brother, Roy "Hank" Miller, Jr., and her sister-in-law, Peggy Bengston.

Visitation will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 W. Charles J. Miller Rd., McHenry, IL 60050. Visitation will resume the following morning from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m., after which we will leave in procession for the 10:30 a.m. Mass at St. Mary Catholic Church, 1403 N. Richmond Rd., McHenry, IL 60050. Inurnment will be at a later date in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please donate funds to www.donate.ymcachicago.org. Select or enter your donation amount, under designation, select Camp Duncan Annual Fund or call 847-546-8086. Or send funds to St. Mary Catholic Church General Fund or Tent Fund at 1403 N. Richmond Rd., McHenry, IL 60050 or call 815-385-0024.

For information, please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends may leave an on-line condolence message for Patti's family.
Published in Lake County Suburban Life on Feb. 14, 2019
