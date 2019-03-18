|
QUAIFE Alfred Desmond (Alf) Peacefully at home in Te Puna on Saturday 16 March 2019 with his daughter by his side; aged 78 years, Dearly loved husband of the late Jeanie. Loved father and father-in-law of Tina and Steve Glover. Loved and cherished 'Geegor' of Samara and Nadia. Loved uncle of his 21 nieces and nephews. "The Legend has driven his last drive into the light" A service for Alf will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga; Saturday 23 March 2019 at 1.30pm followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to: Waipuna Hospice can be made online at www.waipunahospice. org.nz/donate All messages to: "The Quaife Family", c/- PO Box 3136, Greerton, Tauranga 3142
Published in The Northern Advocate on Mar. 18, 2019