Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tauranga Funeral Services
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
07-576 7941
Resources
More Obituaries for Alfred QUAIFE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfred Desmond (Alf QUAIFE

Notice Condolences

Alfred Desmond (Alf QUAIFE Notice
QUAIFE Alfred Desmond (Alf) Peacefully at home in Te Puna on Saturday 16 March 2019 with his daughter by his side; aged 78 years, Dearly loved husband of the late Jeanie. Loved father and father-in-law of Tina and Steve Glover. Loved and cherished 'Geegor' of Samara and Nadia. Loved uncle of his 21 nieces and nephews. "The Legend has driven his last drive into the light" A service for Alf will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga; Saturday 23 March 2019 at 1.30pm followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to: Waipuna Hospice can be made online at www.waipunahospice. org.nz/donate All messages to: "The Quaife Family", c/- PO Box 3136, Greerton, Tauranga 3142
Published in The Northern Advocate on Mar. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.