BUDGETT Alison Helen (nee Nimmo) Passed away peace- fully surrounded by family at home on Thursday 21 March 2019; aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Robert for 55 years. Much loved mother and mother- in-law of Chris, David, Fiona and Stephanie. Adored Gran of Nick, Laura, Jonno, Rachel and Cassie. A service will be held in the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals, (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive), Whau Valley, at 1.30pm on Sunday 24 March 2019. Alison's family would like to thank North Haven Hospice for their care and support. All communications to the Budgett Family c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Mar. 22, 2019