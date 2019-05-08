|
DAVIDSON Allene Meryl On 6 May 2019, surrounded by her family; aged 90. Much loved wife of the late Innes Earl; Loving mum of Douglas, Peter G, Delwyn, Christine, Allan, Peter D and Alyson; special friend of Peter Keoghan; adored Nana of 24 grandchildren and 48 great-grandchildren. A service will be held in the chapel of Morris & Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive), on Friday 10 May 2019 at 11 am, followed by interment at Maunu Services Lawn Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Maunu. All communications to PO Box 306, Dargaville 0340. "Mum and Dad reunited in God's care"
Published in The Northern Advocate on May 8, 2019