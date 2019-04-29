|
STEED Anne (nee Chapman) In her 73rd year. Passed away peace- fully on the 26th April 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family after a short illness. Daughter of the late Norman and Alice Chapman, loving wife and soul mate of Bob, devoted Mum of Lindsay and Lorinda, Jack and Kay, Helen and Rhys, special Grand- mother of Katherine, Sam, Paige, Quinn, Cameron and Caitlyn Anne's service will be held at the Upper Wairoa Memorial Sports Complex, Pukehuia Road, Tangiteroria, on Wednesday, 1st May 2019 at 1.30pm. All communications to the 'Steed Family', c/- Newberrys Funeral Home, PO Box 5116, Whangarei 0140 "Always on our minds, Forever in our hearts"
Published in The Northern Advocate on Apr. 29, 2019