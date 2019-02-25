|
FAILANO Asterio Calizo Passed away suddenly; aged 56. Much loved husband of Bernadette. Loved Father of Julie, Gloria, Abigail and Ashley. Brother of Arnold, Marcela and Mila (NZ), Henry, Charles and Elsie (Philippines) "For Thou art with me, Thy Rod and Thy Staff Thy Comfort Me." A viewing will be held for Asterio today (Monday 25 February) at 5 Raumanga Heights Drive, Raumanga. His funeral service will be held on Wednesday 27 February 2019 at Newberrys Funeral Home, corner Moody Avenue and Kamo Road, Whau Valley, commencing at 11.00am; followed by burial at Maunu Park Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Maunu, Whangarei. All communications to: "The Failano Family" c/- PO Box 5116, Whangarei 0140.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Feb. 25, 2019