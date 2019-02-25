Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newberrys Funeral Home & Cottage
2 Moody Avenue
Whangarei , Northland
09-438 2644
Resources
More Obituaries for Asterio FAILANO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Asterio Calizo FAILANO

Notice Condolences

Asterio Calizo FAILANO Notice
FAILANO Asterio Calizo Passed away suddenly; aged 56. Much loved husband of Bernadette. Loved Father of Julie, Gloria, Abigail and Ashley. Brother of Arnold, Marcela and Mila (NZ), Henry, Charles and Elsie (Philippines) "For Thou art with me, Thy Rod and Thy Staff Thy Comfort Me." A viewing will be held for Asterio today (Monday 25 February) at 5 Raumanga Heights Drive, Raumanga. His funeral service will be held on Wednesday 27 February 2019 at Newberrys Funeral Home, corner Moody Avenue and Kamo Road, Whau Valley, commencing at 11.00am; followed by burial at Maunu Park Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Maunu, Whangarei. All communications to: "The Failano Family" c/- PO Box 5116, Whangarei 0140.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Feb. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.