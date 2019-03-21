Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
09-4375799
Resources
More Obituaries for Avro DINNEEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Avro Hudson DINNEEN

Notice Condolences

Avro Hudson DINNEEN Notice
DINNEEN Avro Hudson Passed away peace- fully 16 March 2019; at the grand age of 90. Now with the love of his life, Dawn. Treasured father and father-in-law of Colleen and Wayne, Gregory (deceased), Murray and Kris, Erin and Dayna. Dearly loved grandfather of Simon and Janine, Shayne, Dorian and Rachel, and Dalen; great grandfather of Coralie and Daniel, Holly and Graeme, and Jake; and great, great grandfather of Aaliyah, Jaydah, and Kaylee. A private service has been arranged. Messages to: 46 Aoroa Road, RD 1, Dargaville 0371.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.