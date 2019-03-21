|
DINNEEN Avro Hudson Passed away peace- fully 16 March 2019; at the grand age of 90. Now with the love of his life, Dawn. Treasured father and father-in-law of Colleen and Wayne, Gregory (deceased), Murray and Kris, Erin and Dayna. Dearly loved grandfather of Simon and Janine, Shayne, Dorian and Rachel, and Dalen; great grandfather of Coralie and Daniel, Holly and Graeme, and Jake; and great, great grandfather of Aaliyah, Jaydah, and Kaylee. A private service has been arranged. Messages to: 46 Aoroa Road, RD 1, Dargaville 0371.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Mar. 21, 2019