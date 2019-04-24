Home

Barry Lewis CHIBNALL

CHIBNALL Barry Lewis On Monday 22 April 2019, aged 86 years. Loved Dad of Catherine, Brad, Gill and Jack and father- in-law of Paul, Karen, Mark and Jo. Loved 'Pop' of Sam, Amy, Ashlee, Claire, Annalise, Stephanie, Tom, Laura, Emma, Jackie and Loren, and 8 great grand- children. A private family service will be held at Hamilton Park Chapel on Friday, 26th April. All communications to Barry's family please c/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3214. FDANZ.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Apr. 24, 2019
