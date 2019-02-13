|
CRAWLEY Christine Joan Passed away after a short illness; aged 63 years. Beloved wife and soul-mate of Phillip, and daughter-in-law of Shirley. Beloved daughter of Iris and the late Ron Sinclair. Older and loved sister to Robyn and Kenneth, sister-in-law to Melisa, Aunt to Alex and Samantha. Family would like to thank North Haven Hospice for their care of Christine. A service to celebrate Christine's life will be held in the Chapel of Newberrys Funeral Home, 2 Moody Ave, Whau Valley, Whangarei at 11am on Friday, 15th February 2019; followed by a private cremation. All communications to the 'Crawley Family' c/- PO Box 5116, Whangarei 0112. Donations in lieu of flowers to North Haven Hospice
Published in The Northern Advocate on Feb. 13, 2019