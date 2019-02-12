Home

KEREAMA Cina (Ceena) Amiria Suddenly passed away in Lester Heights care on Saturday 9 February 2019 suffering from long years of head injuries; aged 46. Darling eldest daughter of Heni Tana. Adored mother of Marshall, Mia (deceased), Hannah, and Taina and their partners. 'Krani Ma' to Nora. Loved eldest sister to Krystel; and aunt to Amiria. Eldest grandchild of Amiria and the late Ponaiti (Nat) Tana. Aunty and friend to many. "We are all so broken. We love you dearly Mum. Missing you during your tragedy and now you're gone. We will miss you so, so much. No more pain. Rest in Peace our beautiful lady. Until we meet again in Glory when Jesus will call us ... 1Thess 4:14-18 ... Amen" Her service will be held 10.00am on Wednesday 13 February at Haven Falls Funeral Home, 139 Bank Street, Whangarei; followed by her burial at the Pakanae Urupa with haakari at Opononi Bowling Club.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Feb. 12, 2019
