Dennis Alec CULLEN

Dennis Alec CULLEN Notice
CULLEN Dennis Alec On March 10th 2019 peacefully at Ranburn Rest Home Waipu; aged 65. Dearly loved father and father in law of Andrew and Toni, Fiona, Brendan and Felicity. Loved grandad of Morgan. A memorial service for Dennis will be held in the Waipu Rugby Club, Caledonian Park, St Mary's Road, Waipu at 2pm Friday March 15th 2019. A special thank you to all the staff at Ranburn for the love, care and dedication shown to Dennis. Communications to the 'Cullen' Family, c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Mar. 12, 2019
