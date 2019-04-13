Home

Newberrys Funeral Home & Cottage
2 Moody Avenue
Whangarei , Northland
09-438 2644
Dorothy Gail KOOPS

KOOPS Dorothy Gail Passed away peace- fully in her sleep; aged 78 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Arend. Precious mother and mother-in-law of Vaughn and Sarah; Wendy. Oma of Connor; Niamh; Jack and Luka. Nana of Alexander and Steven. A memorial service will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1 Armstrong Avenue, Woodhill, Whangarei, on Monday 15 April 2019 commencing at 11.30am; followed by a family service at Newberrys Funeral Home, corner of Kamo and Moody Avenue, Whau Valley, commencing at 12.30pm. All communications to: C/- "Koops Family", P O Box 5116, Whangarei 0112.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Apr. 13, 2019
