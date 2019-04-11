|
DUNN Eileen Ann Ewing Suddenly on April 10th 2019 at home. Beloved wife of the late Robert. Loved Mum of Allana, Robyne (deceased), Kathy and Alan, Colleen and the late Bernie. Cherished Gran and Great Gran to all of her grand- children and great grandchildren. A service for Eileen will be held in the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive), Whau Valley, Whangarei at 1pm on Saturday 13th April 2019; followed by cremation All communications to the Dunn Family, c/- P.O. Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Apr. 11, 2019