WIKAIRA Eileen Passed away peace- fully on February 3rd 2019, aged 87. Much loved wife of the late Wi; dearly loved mum of Desiree and Maurice, Grant and Raewyn, Hilda and Stephen (both deceased), Aroha, Anna and Norman Bissett, and the late Cameron (Jo); Nana and Nana Eileen to all her grandchildren and great grand- children. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, February 7th, 2019 at 3pm at Mt. Wesley Cemetery Mount Wesley Coast Road, Dargaville. Floral contributions to Morris and Morris Funeral Home, 15 Gladstone Street, Dargaville. All communications to the 'Wikaira Family', c/- PO Box 306, Dargaville 0310.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Feb. 5, 2019