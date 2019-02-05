Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen WIKAIRA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen WIKAIRA

Notice Condolences

Eileen WIKAIRA Notice
WIKAIRA Eileen Passed away peace- fully on February 3rd 2019, aged 87. Much loved wife of the late Wi; dearly loved mum of Desiree and Maurice, Grant and Raewyn, Hilda and Stephen (both deceased), Aroha, Anna and Norman Bissett, and the late Cameron (Jo); Nana and Nana Eileen to all her grandchildren and great grand- children. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, February 7th, 2019 at 3pm at Mt. Wesley Cemetery Mount Wesley Coast Road, Dargaville. Floral contributions to Morris and Morris Funeral Home, 15 Gladstone Street, Dargaville. All communications to the 'Wikaira Family', c/- PO Box 306, Dargaville 0310.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Feb. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices