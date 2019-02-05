|
|
NYHUIS Emerentiana Geertruida (Rens) Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at Radius Rimu Park on 4th February 2019; aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of Johannes (John). Loved Mum of Henry (deceased) and Gayle, Johnny (deceased), Elisabeth and Peter, Greg and Nikki. Most loved Oma of Jonathan and Violet, Michelle and Kairau, Meghan, and Jared. Great Oma of Natasha, Jessica, Anneliese, Te Ariki, Nikau, and Taela. Thank you to all the staff at Rimu Park for their care of Rens. Funeral notice to follow.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Feb. 5, 2019