NYHUIS Emerentiana Geertruida (Rens) Died peacefully at Radius Rimu Park on 4 February 2019, aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of John. Loved Mum and Mother-in-law of Henry (deceased) and Gayle, Johnny (deceased), Elisabeth and Peter Smith, and Greg and Nikki. Most loved Oma of Jonathan and Violet, Michelle and Kairau, Meghan and Jared. Cherished Great Oma of Natasha, Jessica, Annaleise, Teariki, Nikau and Taela. A service for Rens will be held at St Francis Xavier Catholic Church (entrance off Park Avenue) Kensington, Whangarei at 11am on Monday, 11 February 2019; thereafter to Maunu Park Cemetery for interment. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance Service, PO Box 8011, Whangarei 0145, would be appreciated. All communications to the "Nyhuis Family" c/- PO Box 8043 Kensington, Whangarei 0145
Published in The Northern Advocate on Feb. 9, 2019