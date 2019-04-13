Home

Eric (Harold) DICK

Eric (Harold) DICK Notice
DICK Eric (Harold) Peacefully after a short illness. Loved husband of Marie. loved father of Sandra, William (deceased), Steve, Chris, Jacque and Penee. Loved grand- father of twelve. A celebration of Eric's life will be held in the chapel of Newberrys Funeral Home, 2 Moody Avenue, Whau Valley, Whangarei, on Tuesday 16 April 2019 at 12.30pm; to be followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations made direct to Cancer Research Fund, P O Box 1724, Auckland would be appreciated. All communications to: "The Dick Family", PO Box 11055, Whangarei 0148.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Apr. 13, 2019
