Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Fay DACKERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fay Joyce DACKERS

Notice Condolences

Fay Joyce DACKERS Notice
DACKERS Fay Joyce Born June 09 1923. Passed away peacefully on Saturday 9th February 2019 at Kauri Coast Rest Home; aged 95 years. Loved wife of the late George. Loved mother and mother- in-law of Allan and Jill, Maureen and Lew, Brian and Christine and Doug. Cherished Nana to her 10 grandchildren and many great-grand children. 'Rest in Peace' "We have so many happy memories. You will be forever in our hearts" A service will be held at Dargaville Anglican Church on Saturday 16th February 2019 at 1pm; followed by interment at Mt Wesley Cemetery. All communications to P.O. Box 306, Dargaville 0310.
Published in The Northern Advocate from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.