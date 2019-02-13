|
DACKERS Fay Joyce Born June 09 1923. Passed away peacefully on Saturday 9th February 2019 at Kauri Coast Rest Home; aged 95 years. Loved wife of the late George. Loved mother and mother- in-law of Allan and Jill, Maureen and Lew, Brian and Christine and Doug. Cherished Nana to her 10 grandchildren and many great-grand children. 'Rest in Peace' "We have so many happy memories. You will be forever in our hearts" A service will be held at Dargaville Anglican Church on Saturday 16th February 2019 at 1pm; followed by interment at Mt Wesley Cemetery. All communications to P.O. Box 306, Dargaville 0310.
Published in The Northern Advocate from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019