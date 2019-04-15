Home

Squire Funeral Services
36 Rankin Street
Kaikohe, Northland
09-405 2616
Gary John FRANKLIN

Gary John FRANKLIN Notice
FRANKLIN Gary John Passed away at home on 12th April 2019, after a short illness. Dearly loved husband of Paula. Inspiring and amazing father of Chris, Linda and Nicky. Father-in-law of Penny Sue, Harry and Glenn. Best Poppa of Candace, Leah, and Haley; Abbey, George, Ollie, and Daniel; Sara, Jessie, and Kate. "He will be missed so much" Gary's Funeral Service will be held at Christ Church, 1 Church St, Russell, tomorrow, Tuesday 16th April 2019, at 11am; followed by a private cremation. All communications to c/- 'Franklin Family' PO Box 77, Kaikohe, 0440. Thank you to Hospice and Home Support North for their wonderful care. Squire Funeral Services Ltd Kaikohe/Kawakawa
Published in The Northern Advocate on Apr. 15, 2019
