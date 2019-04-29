Home

Helen Margaret STOCKMAN

Helen Margaret STOCKMAN Notice
STOCKMAN Helen Margaret Of Christchurch. Peacefully, surround- ed by her family, on Wednesday 24 April 2019; aged 84 years. Beloved wife of Ken for 60 years. Loving mother of Christine (deceased), Peter, David, Raewyn, Ann- Marie, Maureen and Timothy. Loving Nana of her 19 grand-children. Messages to the 'Stockman Family', c/- 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch 8013 A Requiem Mass for Helen will be celebrated at Christ the King Catholic Church, 90 Greers Road, Burnside, Christchurch on Friday, May 3 at 12.30pm. John Rhind Funeral Directors 03-379-9920
Published in The Northern Advocate on Apr. 29, 2019
