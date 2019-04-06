|
|
HERNANDEZ Henry Passed away peace- fully at home surrounded by family and friends. Much loved husband of Heather and loved Dad of Neftaly, Candice, Sandra and Elkin. Brother of Miriam, Hector, Luis, Betty and Carlos. Loved local hairdresser and valued member of the local community in Whangarei. A service to celebrate Henry's life will be held at North Shore Memorial Park, 235 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany, North Shore, Auckland, on Wednesday, 10th April 2019 at 11.30am
Published in The Northern Advocate on Apr. 6, 2019