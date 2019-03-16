|
DAVIS Henry Munro (Harry) 19.06.1929~15.03.2019 Dearly loved husband of Merle. Father of the late Craig, Peter, and Nicole. Much respected step-father of Keith, Ian and Lesley. Much loved brother of Don and Rosetta. "Now Bowling in Heaven" A funeral service for Harry will be held in Haven Falls Funeral Home, 139 Bank Street, Whangarei on Wednesday 20 March 2019 at 12 noon. To be followed by a private family cremation. All communications to: "The Davis Family" c-/ P O Box 1555, Whangarei 0140. (09) 438 8224 or 0800 428 364
Published in The Northern Advocate on Mar. 16, 2019