CHAPMAN Jacquelyn Ann (Jackie) On March 13, 2019, peacefully at North Shore Hospital, aged 71 years. Dearly loved wife of John. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Tracey & Greg, Toni & Brian, Paul & Kerry. Much loved nan to Harry, Isabella, Daniel, Eden & Makenzie. A service for Jackie will be held at the chapel of Morris & Morris Funerals, (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive), Whau Valley, Whangarei, on Monday, March 18, 2019, at 11am, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations made direct to the North Haven Hospice, PO Box 7050, Tikipunga, Whangarei, would be appreciated. Special thanks to the staff at North Haven Hospice who cared for Jackie over the last few years. Your support has been incredible.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Mar. 16, 2019
