CAMPBELL Jeanette Our beloved wife, mum, and nana, passed peacefully on 31st March 2019, surrounded by her loved ones. Now with Jock and Ben. Ben now has his Nana and Poppa to himself Loved now and forever, Wendy, Paul, Aimee, and Matthew; Craig, Shannon, Riley, and Dylan. A service to celebrate Jeanette's life will be held in the chapel of Newberry's Funeral Home, 2 Moody Ave, Whau Valley, Whangarei, on Friday 5th April 2019 at 1:00pm; to be followed by private cremation. All communications to the Campbell Family, c/- PO Box 5116, Whangarei 0140.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Apr. 3, 2019