|
|
DAVIES Jeffrey On Friday 8 March 2019 at Whangarei Hospital; aged 70. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Sheryl. Much loved father and father-in- law of Claire and Rob, Kate and Iain, Eddie and Clare, Matt and Katie. loved and special 'Grampy' of Lucy and Erin; Mollie and Noah; Jasmine and George; Cooper, Braeden and Archie. Will be very missed by his little hairy companion "Gus". Special thanks to the staff of Ward 14, Hazel and Doctors Chris and Arron, A&E Staff, Robbie and the Hospice Team, Dr. Scott, Pam and the staff of the Rata Medical Centre for their care of Jeff during the past few months. "So dearly loved, so sadly missed. A big 'cwtch" from us all. Rest peacefully my proud Welsh Dragon." In accordance with Jeff's wishes, a private cremation has been held.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Mar. 13, 2019